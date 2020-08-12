 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   5pm eastern today, it's the Fark News Livestream More interesting fallout from the Russian vaccine announcement yesterday, an update on how Sturgis-19 is going (not well), and more Yobs In The News. Yobs   (twitch.tv) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You Old Bastard...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Young overweight bikers.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's going well, lots of cool bikes
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Young overweight bikers.


High risk of co-morbidities with the Rona. Very sad. Most "bikers" are just hobby bikers. Not evil biker gang types, accountants in semi-retirement. I imagine some of them are just gay.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gay? I just realized that was a South Park episode when I said it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I imagine some of them are just gay.


rude and homophobic
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 707x781]


Now that clears out my lungs. Good thing I live alone, because laughing deeply is a potential Rona threat.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is a live stream on YouTube of Sturgis, it includes the view of a Dump 2020 vendor. Watching the stream so far I've seen maybe 8 people wear masks. Nighttime cam is full of bare breasteses. All things a cool bandana would solve.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yobs are always late.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*ck this place, we get a goddamn Fark Twitch bullshiat, but no Biden\Harris presser on any tab.
F*ck off, Drew
 
