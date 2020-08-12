 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   When life gives you lemons, give them back; they may be contaminated with listeria   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    PSA, Recall election, grocery store chain, Pregnancy, Supermarket, North Carolina, Wegmans Food Markets, Buffalo, New York, Grocery store  
261 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 12 Aug 2020 at 5:33 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, when Life Gives You Lemons! Funny Cereal Vine
Youtube EcLPNGLRHU8
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typography | Cave Johnson Lemons
Youtube Dt6iTwVIiMM
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want your damn lemons!  I want pictures of Spiderman!
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they were given to you by a lemon stealing whore?
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Sasso Lemon Compilation | Vine
Youtube sdSJ1--kBZ4
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Listeria!"
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When life hands you listeria-contaminated lemons, squeeze them and make Listerine.
 
g.fro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When God gives you lemons you FIND A NEW GOD!!!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's pretty much the fruits vegetables and chickens that are the biggest threat to your health
 
