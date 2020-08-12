 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Take me to 17th Street, Bro"   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1298 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 8:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Mounties gave him a Lyft?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portage even has a 17th street?  Did he mean trail?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love dumbasses!
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame the guy for being in a rush.  He had 26 minutes to get to the gym.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: Portage even has a 17th street?  Did he mean trail?


It almost sounds like a euphemism for a certain unmarked destination. I can't believe I actually looked this up but there is indeed a 17th street in Portage la Prarie.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look at it on Google Maps, 17th Street is about 800 feet long at most, so dude actually made a pretty reasonable request. While, I assume, totally shiatfaced.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes back a ways, but I wonder if once he realized it was patrol car he said -

"Don't take me Bro"
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portage is home to the pilot with the coolest name ever.
Punch Dickins
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Released without any charges.  If this was the good old USA the poor bastard would have to pay a fine he could not afford, get his license suspended for a year and have to pay all court costs.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Portage is home to the pilot with the coolest name ever.
Punch Dickins


No, The coolest name ever is
Lance Tickell
(you'll have to look him up)
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the USA they drag unwilling people into unmarked vehicles and whisk them away.
In Canada the people willingly jump into the vehicle.
They really are different up north :)
 
northguineahills
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: So, the Mounties gave him a Lyft?


Well, it was their side hustle....
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.