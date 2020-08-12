 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Man charged with killing a doctor says that he is sick and asks for a doctor at his bail hearing. Good luck with that   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can find one with eyes in the back of his head.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Insert picture of Admiral Ackbar here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For all the comparisons between Texas and Alberta, at least in Alberta they keep the killing sprees to under 5 victims.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You don't have to agree, or disagree, or remember the incident to understand the charges at your arrangement. You only have to answer the question "Do you understand that we are accusing you of murder?"
 
Dodo David
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: For all the comparisons between Texas and Alberta, at least in Alberta they keep the killing sprees to under 5 victims.


Also, in Texas, they use chain saws, not machetes.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the accused was armed with a real or replica machete during the assault on the second doctor.

The second doctor was his mother? I feel like part of this article was left on the cutting room floor. I guess the second doctor is Bouch but elsewhere they say he works at a different clinic (and also refer to him in past tense). So did Mabiour go to the first clinic and kill Reynolds then go to a different clinic and attack Bouch?
 
