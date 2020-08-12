 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you accidentally hit a vehicle with your SUV, please don't keep driving, especially into a hospital   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a video of the incident:

SUV crashes into Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta; 1 killed, 4 hurt
Youtube HVvsisNB09I
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or if you do, wear a mask, FFS, it's a hospital.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Here's a video of the incident:

[YouTube video: SUV crashes into Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta; 1 killed, 4 hurt]


Uhm....

Something is off on this...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
where else are you supposed to go after an accident?
 
