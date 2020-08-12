 Skip to content
(Notre Dame)   President of Notre Dame admits to taking "inappropriate" pictures with students, says he was "caught up in the excitement." That's what they all say, padre   (here.nd.edu) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be the judge of that. Make with the pictures.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Meh, it's just a bunch of maskless selfies with students on the quad.   Nothing juicy.


Meh, it's just a bunch of maskless selfies with students on the quad.   Nothing juicy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also stated that over the summer he had "rimmed out a couple of four footers". We can only pray that he was referring to golf.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Indeed. Not the smartest thing to do but, in the grand scheme of things, pretty tame as far as scandals go today.

Meh, it's just a bunch of maskless selfies with students on the quad.   Nothing juicy.


Indeed. Not the smartest thing to do but, in the grand scheme of things, pretty tame as far as scandals go today.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Mugato: I'll be the judge of that. Make with the pictures.

Meh, it's just a bunch of maskless selfies with students on the quad.   Nothing juicy.


Previous president of my alma mater (also Catholic) was crowdsurfing in the student neighborhood a few years back when we made the Sweet 16.  They kept trying to put cans of beer into his hand.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't accept grade school kids into the school, do they?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps Fr Jenkins can explain Notre Dames' inability to put up a nativity scene during the Christmas season
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe they got tired of baby Jesus being replaced with a ham.


Maybe they got tired of baby Jesus being replaced with a ham.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah, they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin

Maybe they got tired of baby Jesus being replaced with a ham.


Nah, they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: dbeshear: johnny_vegas: Perhaps Fr Jenkins can explain Notre Dames' inability to put up a nativity scene during the Christmas season

Maybe they got tired of baby Jesus being replaced with a ham.

Nah, they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin


I'll see myself out
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Mugato: I'll be the judge of that. Make with the pictures.

Meh, it's just a bunch of maskless selfies with students on the quad.   Nothing juicy.


Yeah....I was disappointed.

/I was hoping to send TFA to a friend who has a degree from Notre Dame.
//Since it was tame AF, I am not going to bother.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got caught walking into the stadium five minutes after kickoff?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the Reverend John Jenkins Jingleheimer Schmidt up to these days?

Oh, well that's not that big of a deal.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Father Kinkyboots
 
