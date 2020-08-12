 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Colombian officials arrest two men from the US on charges they illegally sold bleachlike chemical as miracle cure for coronavirus. Care to guess where they're from?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The US?

*Clicks* oh, Florida. Honestly nowadays the whole US looks like Florida, but yeah I see what you mean.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They sure get defensive over what they imagine their rights to be.  Let's see how it works out for them.

On a possible related note, does anyone know if the flags in Colombian courtrooms have gold fringe?
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Colombia?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The White House?


*Looks at tag*
Oh... that would have been my second guess
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These assholes again
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Opacity: The White House?


*Looks at tag*
Oh... that would have been my second guess


Mar Largo.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Opacity: The White House?


*Looks at tag*
Oh... that would have been my second guess

Mar Largo.


ditto
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
About time someone arrested these assholes.

Law enforcement comes down hard on some black folks who have a bit of weed, but these assholes peddle poison for YEARS, openly flaunt it and taunt authorities, yet it is the Colombians who end up snagging them?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Opacity: The White House?


*Looks at tag*
Oh... that would have been my second guess

Mar Largo.


Isn't that what the Florida tag means?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

covfefe: Colombia?


Probably are lol. It's easy to guess Florida when you know south Florida is full of Columbians.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Activated by swallowing a UV flashlight?
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Columbia has a lot of the corona-virus cure already, they don't need a fake one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

covfefe: Colombia?


Yes, Colombia, that South American nation that is next to Venezuela.
 
Discordulator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whosits_112: About time someone arrested these assholes.

Law enforcement comes down hard on some black folks who have a bit of weed, but these assholes peddle poison for YEARS, openly flaunt it and taunt authorities, yet it is the Colombians who end up snagging them?


The ones snagged in Columbia were the ones that escaped the raids in Florida.

The bulk of them got raided and arrested last month, iirc.

Sure, they should have been busted years ago but were protected by the Paise Jeebus types when they claimed to be a church.
 
