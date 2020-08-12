 Skip to content
(CNN)   Add "boomerang earthquakes" to your list of things you now need to worry about in 2020   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Earthquake, Plate tectonics, initial discovery, Seismology, Fault, research team, Stephen Hicks, specific type of plate boundary  
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully the murder hornets fall into the abyss during the second earthquake.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So now Australia's geologic disasters have broken quarantine. Thanks, 2020.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK boomerangquake.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Boomerang Earthquake is the name of my industrial metal didgeridoo band.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Per my geophysicist SO, this is not a surprising behavior along faults. It's nice they observed it though.

If you want to worry about earthquakes, worry about The Big One (assuming you're in a seismically active area) and make preparations. (Just don't go all wackjob 'prepper' and think that guns & ammo are a viable substitute for potable water, long-lasting foodstuffs, and medical supplies.)
 
