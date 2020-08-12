 Skip to content
(Reuters)   New Zealand starting to suspect its latest Covid-19 cases came in by freight   (reuters.com) divider line
11
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a luxury to be able to focus your search.
 
Jizz Master Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What, like that time they had an outbreak from a Sumatran Monkey Rat?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that's terrifying.

You know how big the cold supply chain is?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: What a luxury to be able to focus your search.


Yes, but if it really can stick around on, um, "stuff" for long enough to survive a trip from wherever to New Zealand, then we are all kind of farked.  Looks like the theory is in refrigerated food.

So, um, don't buy ice cream if you don't want to get Covid.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's in the air, not safe in your home, on your food.

We're so boned in the US. Good thing I've been playing red dead redemption for the last couple of months, so living on squirrel & sleeping rough won't seem out of the ordinary.

Except people will probably eat all the horses, so I'll be bike riding while hunting.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sheep must be carriers.  This makes sense when you look at how prevalent it is in the United States.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ardern also delayed a key step toward a Sept. 19 general election, suspending the dissolution of parliament, which usually kicks off campaigning, until Monday.

Oh, sure, she can get away with that because she's pretty!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bloomfield said surface testing was underway at an Auckland cool store where a man from the infected family worked.

Also, what is a "cool store"?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jizz Master Zero: What, like that time they had an outbreak from a Sumatran Monkey Rat?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Just bust out the lawnmowers...
 
cirby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe one of their public servants let someone else in illegally?

Or they had a long chain of asymptomatic cases that finally hit some vulnerable people, who actually got sick?

Hell, maybe there's a modern version of Typhoid Mary running around who never gets sick, but carries the virus around.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Bloomfield said surface testing was underway at an Auckland cool store where a man from the infected family worked.

Also, what is a "cool store"?


I think that means "refrigerated warehouse" from reading other articles.  So it looks like it was on the shipping container, not an individual package of food, but if it can stick around frozen/chilled on one, I can't see why it can't on another.

So, I guess all refrigerated or frozen food has to be suspect at this point.

Once everybody in the media figures this out in about four hours, there's going to be some worldwide panic.
 
