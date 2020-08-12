 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10915147


(Reuters)   In India's 2020, they're rioting over a Facebook post. Good thing it wasn't a Photoshop contest   (reuters.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Karnataka, Crime, Appeal, Law, police station, The Police, Wound, Islam  
•       •       •

390 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seeing that much fire, smoke and the violence was really scary. I was really frightened. We've only seen such things on TV," said Ahan Khan

"It was just like Portland only without the naked lady"
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby should wiki the Rohingya people.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3 deaths from a Facebook post?

/Just imagine what could be accomplished with a single tweet.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Facebook is pox on humanities ignorant.
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Facebook is pox on humanities ignorant.


Religion is a scourge on humanity's... Well everyone.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So.... can I see the post that set the crazy people off?

/I may or may not know some other crazy people.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: So.... can I see the post that set the crazy people off?

/I may or may not know some other crazy people.


Something about muhammy...
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: So.... can I see the post that set the crazy people off?

/I may or may not know some other crazy people.


Original.
willyoubemyhero.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Laobaojun: So.... can I see the post that set the crazy people off?

/I may or may not know some other crazy people.

Original.
[willyoubemyhero.files.wordpress.com image 300x375]


I'd so go gay for him
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't 99.98% of all human speech ever uttered insulting to muslims? They're the only group of people more sensitive than 'vegan mothers named Karen'. How can a single crappy Facebook post push them over the edge?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Isn't 99.98% of all human speech ever uttered insulting to muslims? They're the only group of people more sensitive than 'vegan mothers named Karen'. How can a single crappy Facebook post push them over the edge?


Some humans are just wired in such a way that they look for the slightest provocation to rampage. Isn't a race thing, just human nature.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Isn't 99.98% of all human speech ever uttered insulting to muslims? They're the only group of people more sensitive than 'vegan mothers named Karen'. How can a single crappy Facebook post push them over the edge?


Probably something along the lines of bacon name not spoken something something bacon struggle something something

All hail mayonnaise
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah, the Religion of Peace, living up to its name yet again.

How about trying to practice your religion, and change minds about it, instead f rioting and killing folks for daring to say something nasty about one of the bloodiest warlords the world has ever seen?
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: waxbeans: Facebook is pox on humanities ignorant.

Religion is a scourge on humanity's... Well everyone.


Ok, like humans need any help being stupid.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

g.fro: chawco: waxbeans: Facebook is pox on humanities ignorant.

Religion is a scourge on humanity's... Well everyone.

Ok, like humans need any help being stupid.


History seems to bear that out
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.