Here's proof that summertime heat turns us all into idiots
Dead for Tax Reasons
2 hours ago  
that's one way to avoid being a dumpster fire
 
cyberspacedout
2 hours ago  
A pool on wheels? Nobody thought of doing that before?

Poolmobile
Youtube lO-k_Th-TS4
 
1funguy
1 hour ago  
Ooohhhh...
That's where I went wrong...
I thought the lid was a diving board. Lucky I just broke my ankles and got 30 stitches in my chin I guess...
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: A pool on wheels? Nobody thought of doing that before?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lO-k_Th-​TS4]


But right now it leads to this (From Bart's Inner Child aka The Trampoline Episode):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: A pool on wheels? Nobody thought of doing that before?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lO-k_Th-​TS4]


Growing up my local YMCA had a pool mobile. It was pretty cool, but not as nice as the above ground pool my parents built in our backyard.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Huh. No wonder so many people from Philadelphia have Hepatitis.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
Doesn't sound like idiots to me, subby. Sounds kind of ingenious, actually. Particularly the bit where Philly made that special provision to his permit, so he figured out another option.

But in general that sounds like a neat idea.
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  
Not a "dumpster" pool, but about 2 miles from my house, some geniuses set up an above ground pool in their farking garage. They are screwed if that thing decides to collapse. On the plus side, they can't close their garage door, so a good portion of the water should go outside... Should.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

Mock26: cyberspacedout: A pool on wheels? Nobody thought of doing that before?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lO-k_Th-​TS4]

Growing up my local YMCA had a pool mobile. It was pretty cool, but not as nice as the above ground pool my parents built in our backyard.


Growing up I had a neighbor with an above ground pool. They never maintained shiat. All it did was grow slime and mosquito larvae. I still remember one year we sat out on our deck and watched them paint their house... right over top of the moss and lichen. Now whenever I think of backyard pools I think of those guys.
 
cyberspacedout
48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mock26: cyberspacedout: A pool on wheels? Nobody thought of doing that before?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lO-k_Th-​TS4]

Growing up my local YMCA had a pool mobile. It was pretty cool, but not as nice as the above ground pool my parents built in our backyard.

Growing up I had a neighbor with an above ground pool. They never maintained shiat. All it did was grow slime and mosquito larvae. I still remember one year we sat out on our deck and watched them paint their house... right over top of the moss and lichen. Now whenever I think of backyard pools I think of those guys.


Homer - Chlorine
Youtube llTLUFAOegw
 
Dodo David
45 minutes ago  
Here's proof that summertime heat turns us all into idiots

Some people don't need summertime heat in order to be turned into idiots.
Yeah, I am looking at you, current Trump supporters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
45 minutes ago  
Children of the Founding Fathers
 
The Irresponsible Captain
33 minutes ago  
You need to heat it in the shoulder seasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
19 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Here's proof that summertime heat turns us all into idiots

Some people don't need summertime heat in order to be turned into idiots.
Yeah, I am looking at you, current Trump supporters.
[Fark user image 200x200]


is that really what that emoji means?
 
