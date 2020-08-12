 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Even school shootings are remote learning these days   (thehill.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So, where are your witnesses, Counsel?"

--That whole side of the gallery, Your Honor. We told you it was going to be a hefty list, didn't we?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm going to the double bad hell now.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just scary, especially with the computer itself being hit.  The teacher and classmates would not have known at all if their fellow student was shot too.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's just scary, especially with the computer itself being hit.  The teacher and classmates would not have known at all if their fellow student was shot too.


Yeah.  Every action or horror film anymore has a scene where somebody is on camera, you hear a bang, and it just goes to static.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to escape on a bus.   Truly a FloridaMan.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's dead education
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is no other country where this could have happened.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Five other children were reportedly in the home while the shooting took place. None of the children were injured.

That's not what I'm talking about when I say "gun control".
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: That's dead education


rude
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Florida tag should have been used.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I really wish other countries were accepting decent Americans as refugees
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: There is no other country where this could have happened.


Oh, there are plenty of countries where webcams, firearms, and crazy people exist.

But no other country shoves them together so insistently.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: There is no other country where this could have happened.


This.
If Sandy Hook didn't bother people With the need for stricter gun control, nothing will
 
