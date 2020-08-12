 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Police investigating after one person shot, one hit with crowbar. Suspicion currently rests on fugitive PhD wearing glasses and bulky orange suit   (kiro7.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Rock music, Reproduction, Automobile, Jeremy Clarkson, Punk rock, Release, detention of involved parties, scene containment  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 1:14 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be more worried about the head crabs.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality headline, subby.

/Not to imply...you've been....sleeping on the job.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get him back to CERN and see if he can reset this damn timeline.
 
Spindle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that can't picture any other face than Bryan Cranston, a la Walter White, as Gordon Freeman?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That article was a mess.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How long will the perp remain a free man?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Spindle: Am I the only one that can't picture any other face than Bryan Cranston, a la Walter White, as Gordon Freeman?


Fark user imageView Full Size
I dunno, one of the guys at the LHC came uncomfortable close.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: Spindle: Am I the only one that can't picture any other face than Bryan Cranston, a la Walter White, as Gordon Freeman?

[Fark user image image 839x630]I dunno, one of the guys at the LHC came uncomfortable close.


With a bonus appearance by Dr. Fauci over in the corner.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are you insane? Stop attacking, immediately. My God, what are you doing? Stop attacking! He's a friend!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: Spindle: Am I the only one that can't picture any other face than Bryan Cranston, a la Walter White, as Gordon Freeman?

[Fark user image 839x630]I dunno, one of the guys at the LHC came uncomfortable close.


I have a mild case of dyslexia, and am a bit pervy, so I keep reading "large hardon collider".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: toraque: Spindle: Am I the only one that can't picture any other face than Bryan Cranston, a la Walter White, as Gordon Freeman?

[Fark user image 839x630]I dunno, one of the guys at the LHC came uncomfortable close.

I have a mild case of dyslexia, and am a bit pervy, so I keep reading "large hardon collider".


High Energy Physicists are fans of docking?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BTW, has anybody played Half-Life: Alyx? Wonder if it's worth the trouble of getting a VR set.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.