(The US Sun)   Some Manasshole decided to open fire on an Air Force helicopter
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone is going to Leavenworth for a looong time.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpfully pictured; not-USAF not-UH-1 helicopter flying off of a ship so probably not in Virginia.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect we're going to see a lot more of these kind of things over the next couple decades.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, Marine One isn't an Air Force asset.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some good shooting. I play a bunch of Fortnite, and hitting a player while they're in a helicopter flying past is seriously challenging.   Hope the dude was at full shield and just needed to down a new big pot.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Title says USAF helicopter.
Shows picture of USMC helicopter.

There's even water in the background!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Helpfully pictured; not-USAF not-UH-1 helicopter flying off of a ship so probably not in Virginia.


Picture of an actual UH-1N:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Title says USAF helicopter.
Shows picture of USMC helicopter.

There's even water in the background!


And the wrong model at that.  Good luck trying to fit the stated 15 passengers in the pictured machine.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful picture of a chopper that is NOT a UH-1N Huey

the-sun.comView Full Size


Journalology is so hard!

WTF is it with all the "U.S. Sun" stories lately?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Y'all Qaeda?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet its a qanon/trump supporter.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that I am not the only one that went "WTF?" when seeing that headline, picture, and caption combo.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN has a pic of the correct aircraft.
Flying over the wrong continent, but what can you expect.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/12/politi​c​s/fbi-investigating-air-force-helicopt​er-shooting/index.html
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: Someone is going to Leavenworth for a looong time.


Trump would probably pardon them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the crewman was shot or injured due to evasive maneuvers by the pilot?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


And this one is for taking down police helicopters...
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Sadly, Marine One isn't an Air Force asset.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just impressed that the guy managed to hit it. Anti-air gunnery is hard enough with AA directors.

\ Also, not a UH-1N.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone pointed out that they posted a picture of the wrong helicopter yet?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OSI Director Goldman is seen here showing his top agent the area to search:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Hairy Bob?

/obscure
//Bill H would probably not approve
///why not 3?
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a picture of the helicopter in question, however it is a sneak-preview of the new version of Marine 1.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warthog
That's some good shooting. I play a bunch of Fortnite, and hitting a player while they're in a helicopter flying past is seriously challenging. Hope the dude was at full shield and just needed to down a new big pot.

Same thing on GTA with all the lag spikes.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: With a helpful picture of a chopper that is NOT a UH-1N Huey

[the-sun.com image 620x456]

Journalology is so hard!

WTF is it with all the "U.S. Sun" stories lately?


I'd like to see them fit 15 people in that.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oxnard_montalvo: This is not a picture of the helicopter in question, however it is a sneak-preview of the new version of Marine 1.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Ah, the Hind. The helicopter which led the Afghan mujaheddin to say "We are not afraid of the Russians, but we are afraid of their helicopters."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: With a helpful picture of a chopper that is NOT a UH-1N Huey

[the-sun.com image 620x456]

Journalology is so hard!

WTF is it with all the "U.S. Sun" stories lately?


Bell AH-1 Cobra. The got the manufacturer and most of the letters in the model # right, isn't that close enough?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Helpfully pictured; not-USAF not-UH-1 helicopter flying off of a ship so probably not in Virginia.


I was about to say, it's not a good idea to shoot at an AH-1. They tend to shoot back.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Virginians have a long history of being traitors.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Subby intentionally going for the worst source possible on this? Or did one of Drew's helpers update the submitted link to an "Approved" source?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: oxnard_montalvo: This is not a picture of the helicopter in question, however it is a sneak-preview of the new version of Marine 1.
[Fark user image 850x478]

Ah, the Hind. The helicopter which led the Afghan mujaheddin to say "We are not afraid of the Russians, but we are afraid of their helicopters."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Luckily, White Rambo was there to tutor them in the ways of righteousness.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, I hope someone points out the image caption disparity soon.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.


Give the A-10s to the USMC.  They will would gladly take them off the air force's hands.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.


Knew a guy in the Army who insisted A-10s were flown by Army pilot.

/The Fark was: he was an aviation guy.
//160th SOAR (A) at that!
/// would not believe me he was wrong.
 
g.fro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Warthog: oxnard_montalvo: This is not a picture of the helicopter in question, however it is a sneak-preview of the new version of Marine 1.
[Fark user image 850x478]

Ah, the Hind. The helicopter which led the Afghan mujaheddin to say "We are not afraid of the Russians, but we are afraid of their helicopters."


Until they figured out the tails were unarmored.
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone probably finally got sick of the constant helicopter traffic around the DC area.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: dv-ous: Helpfully pictured; not-USAF not-UH-1 helicopter flying off of a ship so probably not in Virginia.

Picture of an actual UH-1N:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x506]


Also not a USAF UH-1.
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: OSI Director Goldman is seen here showing his top agent the area to search:
[Fark user image image 640x479]


the fall guy was such a stud - the poor mans burt Reynolds
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

g.fro: GameSprocket: Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.

Knew a guy in the Army who insisted A-10s were flown by Army pilot.

/The Fark was: he was an aviation guy.
//160th SOAR (A) at that!
/// would not believe me he was wrong.


Army.

That's all you need to know.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: With a helpful picture of a chopper that is NOT a UH-1N Huey

[the-sun.com image 620x456]

Journalology is so hard!

WTF is it with all the "U.S. Sun" stories lately?


they're owned by the red chinese. expect more. propaganda for fun and profit.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Someone is going to Leavenworth for a looong time.


Still more than one step up than manassas.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

g.fro: GameSprocket: Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.

Knew a guy in the Army who insisted A-10s were flown by Army pilot.

/The Fark was: he was an aviation guy.
//160th SOAR (A) at that!
/// would not believe me he was wrong.


I visited the Pearl Harbor memorial with an active duty Navy officer who was convinced the USN had no carriers on Dec 7, 1941, and that the attack was so surprising because no one knew the Japanese had carriers either.

It was frustrating, and before the days of smart phones to prove my point.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad Morf: g.fro: GameSprocket: Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.

Knew a guy in the Army who insisted A-10s were flown by Army pilot.

/The Fark was: he was an aviation guy.
//160th SOAR (A) at that!
/// would not believe me he was wrong.

Army.

That's all you need to know.


Hey, I resemble that remark!
 
Huntceet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's no Slick! That's a snake!
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Someone is going to Leavenworth for a looong time.


I thought Leavenworth was a Military prison, not civilian?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Before going all QAnon, I'd wager this is either A) incorrect and actually due to something bizarre like a mechanical failure that sent shrapnel through the fuselage, or B) some bored redneck who was mad about loud helicopters flying around all day.
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: g.fro: GameSprocket: Probably an Army guy pissed that the Air Force is operating rotary aircraft. If they can do that, then the Army should be able to take over the A-10.

Knew a guy in the Army who insisted A-10s were flown by Army pilot.

/The Fark was: he was an aviation guy.
//160th SOAR (A) at that!
/// would not believe me he was wrong.

I visited the Pearl Harbor memorial with an active duty Navy officer who was convinced the USN had no carriers on Dec 7, 1941, and that the attack was so surprising because no one knew the Japanese had carriers either.

It was frustrating, and before the days of smart phones to prove my point.


At least he was half right: the Navy had no carriers there that day. I don't know where he got the rest though.

/was he Michael Bay's military consultant by any chance?
 
g.fro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image image 379x230]


That is the most awesome thing I have seen, or will see, all day!
 
