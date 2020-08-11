 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Brooklyn man sues NYC after he says he was injured falling through a gap in the planks on the Coney Island boardwalk. No word yet on the status of his sack   (nypost.com) divider line
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Need help soonish.
 
yms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article fails to mention if he had some fun and fell in love.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he create said gap via his ample girth & plank failure?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure in the aftermath he has been bum-rushed by lawyers.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: [Fark user image 850x648]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MST3K parodies Ingmar Bergman
Youtube h2f0nfrgaK4
 
