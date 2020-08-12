 Skip to content
(News 4 San Antonio)   Protip: If you have a work order to install solar panels on a two story home, make sure you know what a two story home looks like   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's more than one story to this side.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, free solar power!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There's more than one story to this side.


Sure, if you fail to read the article there might be more than one story to this side.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What did they use to patch the holes with?  Also, I think I would be pissed because the color of it doesn't even match the roof.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: But hey, free solar power!


Yeah, I'd have let them finish... then negotiate a "fair price" to not sue them for roof damage.  Say a set of working panels seems about fair.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: But hey, free solar power!


They should have offered to give it to him for free to make up for the damage. In that case do my house next!
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Slrpnls are good and you should buy as many slrpnls as you can. Like a thousand. Or a million. As long as it's some nice round number. And stock options. Then retire for 3 months. It's easy! I did it and I don't even know how to walk like a normal person."
- Rod
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They had the plans. They were on display. In a disused lavatory with a sign, "Beware of the Leopard."
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Roof repaired? I'd just make them install the solar. (at no cost of course)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

doomjesse: bughunter: But hey, free solar power!

Yeah, I'd have let them finish... then negotiate a "fair price" to not sue them for roof damage.  Say a set of working panels seems about fair.


Especially in San Antonio.  Would make a huge difference on your bills.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chuck87: What did they use to patch the holes with?  Also, I think I would be pissed because the color of it doesn't even match the roof.


They patched it with resin.

They totally eating it in court.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
had a buddy was a roofer. they would roof the wrong house 2 times a year easy. morans.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: had a buddy was a roofer. they would roof the wrong house 2 times a year easy. morans.


The sad part is the house number was right on the guy's house.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Roof repaired? I'd just make them install the solar. (at no cost of course)


Counterpoint:

Do you want to have solar panels installed on your roof by people who can't read an address/ or figure out the house has the wrong number of stories, even at no cost?
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The reporter found an unlocked, empty office when trying to contact the company. Would you really want anything, even for free, from them?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chuck87: sinko swimo: had a buddy was a roofer. they would roof the wrong house 2 times a year easy. morans.

The sad part is the house number was right on the guy's house.


Shoulda put it on the roof.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another no-knock solar panel installation.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn, and I thought those "starving artists" on the subway were aggressive for demanding $5 bucks for some shiatty CD they signed in front of me, this is level 10.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Brewster: The reporter found an unlocked, empty office when trying to contact the company. Would you really want anything, even for free, from them?


I mean I work with people who can't read a farking tape measure. The trades get some... special... individuals
 
