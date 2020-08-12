 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 2000, the Russian vessel Kursk achieved one of the two goals of a submarine by going under water
23
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With that kind of disrespectful attitude, Subby, you're just asking to be involuntarily sedated from behind.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The critical equation of life for a submariner.

Surfaces=Dives.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surfaces = dives is the most important equation for any submariner.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they shouldn't have installed that screen door.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only one key Russian member was a guest on that submarine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would have liked to have seen Montana.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are more airplanes in the sea than there are submarines in the sky
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should troll Putin's twitter account with an image of the Kursk tagged #sputnik2000
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unironically, though, reading the report on what they found on the Kursk is pretty NOPE tier. Submariners are a special breed. Godspeed to those young men.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They left a nice chunk of it on the ocean floor. The part with all the evidence of what caused it to sink.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Still on patrol."
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: what caused it to sink.


Torpedo propellant coming in contact with seawater.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing funny about this. I remember when it hapened. What a thing, to sit in my living room and read about some other people who we all know aren't going to live. Chilling.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x637]

They left a nice chunk of it on the ocean floor. The part with all the evidence of what caused it to sink.


After blasting it into oblivion. And technically the Dutch left it there.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x637]

They left a nice chunk of it on the ocean floor. The part with all the evidence of what caused it to sink.


I would think that being built by Russia is what caused it to sink.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This means something.
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crummy and horrifying way to go.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x575]

This means something.


Sub crew duty leaves a lot of free time to Fark at Work?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Nothing funny about this. I remember when it hapened. What a thing, to sit in my living room and read about some other people who we all know aren't going to live. Chilling.


Yeah this is one of those things that grabbed attention and went on for too long.  Like the Beltway sniper.
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huh. I still distinctly recall this from when I was still in high school... Read about it fairly often in the paper while camping with my family at Lake Tapps and discovered just how shiatty Russia can be to it's citizens and/or military. Clinton was frequently asking them if they had the equipment to rescue the submariners and they kept saying they did. Then turns out they didn't have it and at that point it was too late. And considering Russia kept claiming that they could heart knocks on the hull, there's a damn good chance the survivors asphyxiated to death while their country bullshiat everyone about the rescue.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Nothing funny about this. I remember when it hapened. What a thing, to sit in my living room and read about some other people who we all know aren't going to live. Chilling.


The frustration of watching as so many other countries offered help only to have Putin say "Nyet."

Bastard.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus.  It's been 20 years.  I was working in DC at FBI HQ doing video teleconferencing (your smart phone) when that shiat went down. Even though it didn't involve American law enforcement, they were watching closely to be sure.  Putin freshly 'elected' and on vacation in the Baltic.  Spooky times.
 
