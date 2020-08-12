 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1776, George Washington anticipated the British blockade of New York by General Howe. While he knew what they would do, he didn't know Howe   (history.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, American Revolutionary War, Continental Army, General George Washington, superior British navy, New York City, George Washington, Battle of Long Island, British intended  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 1:56 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Washington seized JFK airport, which at the time was called Idlewild (nobody knows that). LaGuardia was not well known at the time, same as EWR. So only Washington, with the help of Benjamin Franklin and of course Jefferson, were able to access international flight to France at that time (no Concord SST of course).
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Despite the fact that Howe completely blew the opportunity to stomp out the rebellion entirely, Washington never really got over the sting of losing New York.  He was practically obsessed with trying to re-take it for the rest of the war, and I think he probably might have grumbled to himself, "Damn it, we never got New York back" while accepting Cornwallis's surrender at Yorktown.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Right Hand Man
Youtube 0JR0ApUALOQ
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did he know Howe's-yer-father?
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sylg1.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Didn't the 1918 flu stop him?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"A Howe Howe Howe....."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmm....Rebecca Howe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We Know Howe!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Washington Smawshington..  the Americans lucked out because both the GENERAL and ADMIRAL Howes were deep in some local strange and pretty much lost the will to prevail.. especially the Admiral...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.