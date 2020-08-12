 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Boy leans his new bicycle against fence that has "free furniture" sign on it. Guess what happens next. Okay, now guess what happens after next   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    Front Range Urban Corridor, Coroner, Zachary Gallagher, E. Arapahoe Road, Random act of kindness, Sheriff, Pawnbroker, Kindness  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He was accosted by scout leaders..?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think we should all win prizes for being stupid.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They fix the cable?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think we should all win prizes for being stupid.


Do you have a room big enough to handle that trophy case?

;-)
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Autistic child and they didn't arrest or shoot him? Must be white.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They gifted him a new bike.

/And then shot him right?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nope, I don't believe this story.  I've been told all cops are bad.  Must be more Fake News...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He got a free cat?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Nope, I don't believe this story.  I've been told all cops are bad.  Must be more Fake News...


Conservative false flag operation.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Defund the police!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 340x214]


....lol
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, it's just like when I was in junior high after baseball practice and left my locker unlocked to go take a shower and got all my baseball gear stolen.  Except then, everybody just shrugged and said, "That sucks."
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Nope, I don't believe this story.  I've been told all cops are bad.  Must be more Fake News...


I don't believe this story because do you know how hard it is to purchase a bike right now, let alone two?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: GrinzGrimly: Nope, I don't believe this story.  I've been told all cops are bad.  Must be more Fake News...

I don't believe this story because do you know how hard it is to purchase a bike right now, let alone two?


Wow, I had no idea.  I hit some store websites and sure enough, out of stock.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think we should all win prizes for being stupid.


He's not only 12 years old he's farking autistic. Christ, the assholes are out in force today.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn somebody has trek money. I like my stache 7 but you could have gotten way more from salsa.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: HotWingConspiracy: I think we should all win prizes for being stupid.

He's not only 12 years old he's farking autistic. Christ, the assholes are out in force today.


Today?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mikey1969: HotWingConspiracy: I think we should all win prizes for being stupid.

He's not only 12 years old he's farking autistic. Christ, the assholes are out in force today.

Today?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kc278
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My daughter did literally the same thing when she was maybe eight, but without the happy outcome. Many tears were shed but I thought (but didn't say) that it kinda funny.

Also, to everyone calling him "stupid" and such: fark you. He's a kid.
 
