 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Iraq fumes over Turkey. Good thing they didn't go for Taco Bell instead   (aljazeera.com) divider line
2
    More: Followup, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq, Turkey, Kurdish language, Kurdish people, Kurdistan Regional Government, high-ranking Iraqi military officers, drone attack  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 4:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Iraq had weaponized drones now? I wonder where they got those? I wonder who's operating them?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Iraq had weaponized drones now? I wonder where they got those? I wonder who's operating them?


Not sure if serious. It was a Turkish drone strike, it killed Iraqi commanders on the ground.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.