 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Three dead over Facebook post. And you though Grandma posting QAnon nonsense was bad   (aljazeera.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Muhammad, Qur'an, Muslim, provocative social media post, Prophets of Islam, police station, Prophet, Prophet Muhammad  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 1:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see, which topic could possibly cause deadly clashes in India...

...yep.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why would three people share a FB account? Is it that crowded in India?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So "I am not secular, but" is the Indian version of "I'm not racist, but"?
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Qanon suicide attacks aren't that far off, I'm afraid.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh for the good old days of Photoshop contests, where you had to worry about blasphemy and death.

It's probably for the best that all of that has moved on to be Facebook's problem.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Facebook is a cancer that kills civil society.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Facebook is a cancer that kills civil society.



You could also say that about twitter, instagram and on and on.  ;)
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*yawn*
Let me know when they stop bathing in rivers full of carcasses.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But, but, "Beautiful Religion of Peace..."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Let's see, which topic could possibly cause deadly clashes in India...

...yep.


Religion? As always.

We're in 2020. If you still believe the made up bullshiat said by sociopathic rappy murdering mental patients like Mohammed 1500 years ago, you should be in a padded room.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They keep having to constrict message forwarding on WhatsApp, after it keeps leading to mob violence:

https://faq.whatsapp.com/general/coro​n​avirus-product-changes/about-forwardin​g-limits

It's a serious problem.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Organized religion. Is there anything it CAN'T do?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Facebook is a cancer that kills civil society.


Religion has had it beat by centuries.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Organized religion. Is there anything it CAN'T do?


Yes. Help.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Facebook post offensive to Muslims...

What isn't?

thisisanoutrage.bmp
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

evilsofa: So "I am not secular, but" is the Indian version of "I'm not racist, but"?


Nobody prefaces a racist statement with "I'm not racist, ..." because they fear being killed for uttering it. Being socially ostracised for running your mouth is a few steps removed from death.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My second guess would have been "because of religious nuttery".
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: backhand.slap.of.reason: Facebook is a cancer that kills civil society.


You could also say that about twitter, instagram and on and on.  ;)


What's the FARK casualty count?

/not counting slatted chairs
 
creckert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

p51d007: backhand.slap.of.reason: Facebook is a cancer that kills civil society.


You could also say that about twitter, instagram and on and on.  ;)


But not fark. The last bastion of civility
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Organized religion. Is there anything it CAN'T do?


Facebook is an organized religion?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

special20: Why would three people share a FB account? Is it that crowded in India?


Somebody had an affair?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I say we invoke the Streisand effect... "Everyone, grab your PhotoShop and post!"
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
... grandma posting Qanon nonsense quite literally resulted in a man attempting a mass shooting in America at least once.  I'm not sure what the contrast subby is trying to draw here is.

// TFA seems to describe a stupid teenager using his public-servant parent's soap-box to intentionally start shiat and getting more of what he wanted than he'd bargained for, I don't know that I'd qualify it as "nuttery" when it stems from someone intentionally going out of their way to be a massive douche to a violently oppressed minority from a position of extreme privilege and borrowed authority.  I'm not remotely muslim and I kinda wanna burn down the little shiat's house, too, makes sense that he got arrested over this stunt.
 
SirMadness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't wait to hear reasonable requests about how the only thing that has to happen is we simply never say anything even remotely offensive ever, and people won't get executed over it.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.