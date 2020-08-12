Fark NotNewsletter: Person, beaver, dam, satellite, TV

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
A feature I've wanted to do for awhile is a weekly news cycle meta-analysis in the NotNewsletter, which would be sort-of taking the pulse of the news cycle in general. The problem has been that up until recently, things were locked into a COVID-19 centric cycle that didn't change much at all since mid-March, until probably about two weeks ago.
As for the current news cycle meta, for the past week, pre-covid weird news has been creeping back into the cycle on a daily basis. I don't know if this is because furloughs at news outlets are on the decline or if Florida Man has just decided to pick up the slack lately. For example, I don't think Monday's excellent article from the CBC about why there are satellite dishes on beaver dams all across Canada would see the light of day during a COVID-heavy news cycle. The sports news meta cycle seems very much on edge with the prospect of no college sports this fall. The politics meta seems ready to take the rest of the week off before convention season starts in earnest next week.
A quick housekeeping note: We're rejiggering subscriptions on Fark - now TotalFark includes the no-ads experience of BareFark. Prices are also going up for the first time in 20 years, however we're not changing them until August 19th. So if you've ever thought about subscribing, you have one week to lock in at current subscription rates. For more info on that and other changes, see last week's NotNewsletter.
One feature of TotalFark that I haven't done a good job of communicating is that TotalFarkers can impact what links get posted on main Fark. A great example of this happened just yesterday when Biden announced that Harris was his VP pick. I try to wait about 10-15 minutes to allow enough time for the best headline to be submitted. We got our first candidate about 5 minutes in, and a second candidate 5 minutes after that (incidentally submitted by the same person, which is cool). I waited a little longer, redlit all but those two links, and then watched TotalFarkers up/down vote the two links. The winning headline ended up being the one with the most votes. This isn't an automatic thing that happens, I still manually greenlit the headline in the end - and if I'd had a strong preference I would have chosen it regardless of voting (unless the vote tallies were enormous, which does happen). But I was fine with either, and voting determined the eventual winner.
This tends to happen quite a lot, and it was only last month when a friend of mine pointed out that this is a hugely awesome feature of TotalFark that hardly anyone knows about. So aside from a no-ads experience, aside from the fact that prices are going up in a week, aside from the great community and early notice about Fark features, you also get the opportunity to impact what goes on Fark's main page. Sign up today!
At 5 p.m. Eastern today, it's the Fark News Livestream! More interesting fallout from the Russian vaccine announcement yesterday, an update on how Sturgis-19 is going (not well), and more Yobs In The News. Join us 5 p.m. on my Twitch channel.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
LionHound had one question after watching a video of the fire and subsequent explosion in Beirut
John the Magnificent showed someone taking blame for the Beirut explosion
SurelyShirley helpfully explained what could cause a red cloud like the one in Beirut
Nimbull was thinking about fast food
hobnail spotted a symbolic number
scottydoesntknow summed up a deadly guacamole-making machine explosion
Dahnkster wasn't too worried about Ray Park not reprising the role of Darth Maul for Disney+
Straight Outta Wells Branch remarked on the devastation in Beirut
SoundOfOneHandWanking could understand the risks that a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendee thought were worth taking
Abe Vigoda's Ghost showed that NEDM was not pointing out the remains of a destroyed ship
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Al Roker's Forecast explained the main problem with putting a snake in your washing machine
Smart:
bloobeary listed a great year for movies, though the films mentioned did not all fit within the limitations mentioned in the headline
phalamir pointed out that when dumb people do foolish things, it doesn't always mean what you might think it does
weddingsinger argued that it does so mean what you might think it means
blastoh compared reactions to plans being canceled because of the coronavirus
AsparagusFTW hopefully isn't a firefighter
Bovine Diarrhea Virus discussed being able to go out safely, but I'm not sure you want to take the word of another virus
farkingismybusiness noticed people picking and choosing their safety rules
Znuh gave us an update on how things are going 137 days after being released from being hospitalized for COVID-19
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes figured things might've worked out really well for people who didn't properly social distance at a funeral
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: libranoelrose showed what was about to happen to Badafuco's unsteady floor
Smart & Funny: we'refromthesamestory explained why there's no such thing as womansplaining
Funny: thealgorerhythm had some bad news for Badafuco
Smart: Beeblebrox asked the question that keeps us all up at night
Smart: Ponzholio thought a story about a TotalFarker's friend's husband sounded really familiar
Funny: buttercat had a different idea of what's causing a floor to buckle
Politics Funny:
fluffy_pope could imagine how it feels to interview Donald Trump
propasaurus came up with a startling diagnosis
ecmoRandomNumbers figured out why Trump was carrying a stack of papers and newspapers
Learned Hand Job thought perhaps someone's name was based on their conception after all
Noticeably F.A.T. explained why Trump might've visited Walter Reed Medical Center again
Politics Smart:
OldRod looked at how Trump is trying to win the election during a pandemic
markie_farkie shared what a physical therapist said about Trump's gait
Garza and the Supermutants compared the portion of the world population that's American to the percentage of COVID-19 deaths in America
propasaurus figured Trump should be measured by the standards he wants to impose on others
thatguyoverthere70 came up with this one weird trick to turn elderly Americans against Trump
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Snubnose made Roadrunner cartoons defy physics in a whole new way
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave each Devo member their own convention center
Yammering_Splat_Vector made passing out in your bathroom a lot more comfortable
Nothing To See Here gave Raquel some better dinosaur protection
Alligator showed us that Space Force is already developing new weapons
verchad made one of Superman's enemies infinitely more frightening
Yammering_Splat_Vector recorded a modern remake of "Abbey Road"
Herb Utsmelz reminded us not to text while walking
Alligator was sharing Sharon's outlook on the topic of disease
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that love is in the air
Captions:
From "Caption Snow White donating blood":
gopher321 knew who Snow White is donating to
dionysusaur revealed the less altruistic reason she's donating
Fartist Friday: Add a beer to a classic work of art
Be sure to check out the great entries from this contest. Alligator submitted the winning work o'fart with a brewing fog
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of "Chant At The Moon Day," create an ode to our enigmatic satellite the moon in the form of a Haiku
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 796: "City Life" ended in a tie between Earguy's view inside Greektown, Detroit and CiliarySpasm's reflection on a cloud
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun and educational time on the Quiz last week, marred by a few technical issues which I'm gonna say were my fault. But interesting improper fractions aside, still fun. Because of the scoring issues, here's last week's top ten:
Blackstone - 1125
NM Volunteer - 1073
TheMothership - 1072
bingethinker - 1002
SoundOfOneHandWanking - 995
i.r.id10t - 915
LizardOnAStick - 914
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs - 898
Recoil Therapy - 898
Autoerotic Defenestration - 896
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over our more-in-the-news-than-a-diplomat-should-be US Envoy Harry Harris, who just shaved his mustache last week. Only 32% of Quiztakers knew that he served in South Korea, who lived under Imperial Japanese colonial rule prior to World War II, and whose "governor-generals" tended to wear mustaches. I guess it's one of those things where maybe you should be mindful of local customs when representing a foreign government. No word yet on sales figures for his latest K-Pop track.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over advice offered by firefighters in Charlotte County, FL after responding to a call in the parking lot of the local Culver's restaurant. 77% of quiztakers knew that "Don't drive with a burning candle in your car" is great advice that we all kinda knew - at least those of us not from Florida. Get one of those tree thingies for your rearview mirror like normal folks.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over a Georgia Tech researcher's effort to create new music using Artificial Intelligence. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that he was receiving copyright takedown notices for music he had created with his program and uploaded under the name "Weird A.I. Yankovic". I'm guessing the entire music industry just let off a gigantic "wait, we can do that? And not pay the actual artists and songwriters?" and will soon offer to take this useless-to-him technology off his hands for a modest sum.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over where Tom Hanks and Rita Hayworth have recently put down roots as legal citizens. 80% of quiztakers knew that they have produced films like "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" about Greek culture as well as "Mama Mia" and "My Life in Ruins", which were filmed in the Mediterranean nation. Best of luck and lots of feta cheese and olives to the happy couple.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on it right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
