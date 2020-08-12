 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Bolsonaro calls out Amazon Fire as a lying Apple rip-off, is a hearty pasta topping   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Amazon Rainforest, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil, existence of fires, Amazon rainforest, Rainforest, Deforestation, global outcry  
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Fire OS is based on Android so it would be an open source ripoff.

-wut?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bamboleo - Gipsy Kings - Lyrics
Youtube m2imepmjQSg
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have got to be kidding.
*facepalm*
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right wing fascist trash - they're the shiat of humanity no matter the country.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I could vote for this headline, I would.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The fact that people like Bolsonaro or the House of Saud are never the target of CIA-backed coups is proof enough that America never gave a shiat about human rights abuses. Well, that and the numerous human rights abuses we commit.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If I could vote for this headline, I would.


I got you, fam.

/one upvote from me.
 
