(BBC-US)   Cruise ships continue to attract tourists.... who come to see fleets of them drifting empty in the English Channel   (bbc.com) divider line
721 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 9:46 PM



12 Comments
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These two pictures give me an idea....

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use them as homeless shelters
(Of only negative tested ppl) obviously.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: These two pictures give me an idea....

[Fark user image 850x477]


[Fark user image 850x444]


The cruise ship industry probably sees that and thinks "Yeah, but they're already below deck..."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The captain of one of the cruise ships parked off the Dorset coast has even started to wave back at his tours using what he describes as a six-foot-long hand made of plywood."
This would be the perfect time for people onshore to practice their flag semaphore.  It's not everyday that you actually get to use it, unless you and your buddies go out onto a couple hills or something just for kicks.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dig a trench in some city that has high rent price push the engine to the max get it wedged in there, reinforce the base , sell off all the engine / ship part and turn it into housing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the seas is covered in giant white ink erasers. Which is what modern cruise ships have reminded me of for years now.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell them to China.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We whacked it on Facebook one day," he says

And after the ban, we posted an ad!
 
zang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluewave69: dig a trench in some city that has high rent price push the engine to the max get it wedged in there, reinforce the base , sell off all the engine / ship part and turn it into housing.


Are these things going to be safer on land, or is this just handing out smallpox blankets to the poors?
 
g.fro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Use them as homeless shelters
(Of only negative tested ppl) obviously.


Why do you hate homeless people?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fleet of emergency hospitals/quarantine ships.  Just need staffing with appropriate medical personnel.
 
