 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   A year ago, a mysterious illness made vaping seem dangerous. Fast forward to today: A mysterious illness makes vaping seem dangerous   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Smoking, Nicotine, Electronic cigarette, increase risk, Tobacco, Cigarette, new study, young adults  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 2:46 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine got the one from last year.  His girlfriend got the one from this year.  They broke up, so it's hard to compare notes.  But I hear they are both basically the flu, so we can probably ignore all those refrigerator trucks parked out front.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But is eating eggs okay this week
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So stick to flower, for health.
 
vevolis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I decided to CTRL+F "share" in the article. It's not so much about vaping, specifically, being dangerous. It's about morons sharing things that go in your mouth. Why not just write "sharing things can increase the chance of contracting COVID, particularly things that go in the mouth".
 
inner ted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vevolis: I decided to CTRL+F "share" in the article. It's not so much about vaping, specifically, being dangerous. It's about morons sharing things that go in your mouth. Why not just write "sharing things can increase the chance of contracting COVID, particularly things that go in the mouth".


Cause then we couldn't talk about vapers looking like they are playing the douche canoe and old or hipster stoners arguing that combusting plant material is somehow good for you
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vevolis: It's about morons sharing things that go in your mouth. Why not just write "sharing things can increase the chance of contracting COVID, particularly things that go in the mouth".


The penis goes where?
 
Zarathustra's Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cool kids vape, cool kids have bigger social circles, people who socialize with more people get co-vid.
 
g.fro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Vaping: the only thing so stupid it makes smoking look not only cool, but safe.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was the study conducted by Surgisphere?
 
donutsauce [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vevolis: I decided to CTRL+F "share" in the article. It's not so much about vaping, specifically, being dangerous. It's about morons sharing things that go in your mouth. Why not just write "sharing things can increase the chance of contracting COVID, particularly things that go in the mouth".


Vape fearmongering all the rage for some reason.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't it the other stuff they added to vape that was causing the lung failures?  Not the nicotine, or the PG/VG, or CBD or whatever, but Diacetyl, Vitamin E, and other shiat?

But that didn't stop them from going on a sudden, furious anti-nicotine crusade that ramped up from zero to 120 in just two weeks in October 2018...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Last year, long before the pandemic began, there was an outbreak of vaping-associated lung injuries that hospitalized and killed young people."

Which wasn't caused by any virus, but bootleg, tainted cartridges. The media hype and resultant public outrage was just a dry run for what was coming.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vevolis: I decided to CTRL+F "share" in the article. It's not so much about vaping, specifically, being dangerous. It's about morons sharing things that go in your mouth. Why not just write "sharing things can increase the chance of contracting COVID, particularly things that go in the mouth".


So vaping is mostly harmless and covid is a nasty biatch. Hmmm, imagine that. It's almost like certain segments of the population push false narratives.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So what they're really saying is that smoking e-cigs is a great way for unpopular children to increase their number of social contacts.  Got it.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vaping is the rollerblading of tobacco use.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bmix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Specifically, last year's panic was traced down to grey-market THC cartridges that used vitamin E oil as a filler. Since they're not claiming that the same issue happens with smokers, I would suspect this issue will similarly boil down to some other currently unknown x-factor.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: [Fark user image 504x500]


It's not good for us, asshole. And driving your car isn't good for anybody. And eating meat is bad for the environment.

So fark you and your high horse.

/doesn't vape.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In May, researchers surveyed more than 4,300 people between the ages of 13 and 24 years old. They found that those who used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared to non-vapers.

Yeah, duh.  They also have greater odds of getting pregnant, using drugs, wearing sunglasses indoors, and telling the gym teacher to get bent.

It's called risk tolerance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So stick to flower, for health.


Gotta get that Co2 extract yo
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

donutsauce: vevolis: I decided to CTRL+F "share" in the article. It's not so much about vaping, specifically, being dangerous. It's about morons sharing things that go in your mouth. Why not just write "sharing things can increase the chance of contracting COVID, particularly things that go in the mouth".

Vape fearmongering all the rage for some reason.


As cigarette use declines (at least in the US) the tobacco lobbyists have got to be panicking.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If smoking cigarettes makes it easier to get a bad case of a respiratory disease, it only makes sense that smoking ecigs does, too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remember when we used to argue vaping before the pandemic came and ruined everything?

It's the simple things you miss the most.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: If smoking cigarettes makes it easier to get a bad case of a respiratory disease, it only makes sense that smoking ecigs does, too.


CONCLUSION The risk of infection by COVID-19 appears to be reduced by half among current smokers.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only good thing about vaping is that it got the age you can buy tobacco products raised to 21.  I know underage folk are still getting a hold of it, but at a lot more difficulty now.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.