(Delaware Online)   Delaware schools today: We might not tell you about cases of Covid-19. Delaware schools after a few photos inside the wretched hives of festering botulism and a few self-out themselves as being positive: Shut Down Everything   (delawareonline.com) divider line
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And you know who lives in Delaware?  JOE BIDEN!!!
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is monstrous.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"For example, if a person was positive, but no one else would have been considered exposed, that's unlikely to be made public.

Ummmm how would you know if they exposed anybody else if there's no way to know when they got it? Are you God? And all case numbers need to be made public. it's a public health emergency going on in case you didn't know.
 
Todd300
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They are wellaware now
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It's a bad idea but let's do it anyway and hope we don't get caught."

- All of American history
 
doomjesse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So we won't have a baseline of zero because we won't test everyone? Then we won't tell people if we don't "think" there is reason to believe they've exposed anyone?  This seems like a poorly designed lab experiment more than anything.  Have these people even been in a school?  Have they heard of incidental contact?  Passing in the halls?

I'm not sure how you can make this worse. Make sure no one wears masks?  Add a make out booth for random classmates?
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At this point I'd be okay if they made it a temporary measure to suspend HIPAA in regards to anything COVID related and only COVID. The only reason we keep seeing this shiat is because everyone is afraid of law suits if they violate HIPAA. If we're not going to do contract tracing and full masks mandates like other countries it's the least we could farking do. Especially for places that don't have cameras everywhere to determine who exactly was in contact. People have a right to know damn it.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Err, contact tracing.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember!  No testing, no reporting, means no cases!  Your children are perfectly safe!

/Please ignore the paramedics have been reported at 27 schools this week...
//Please also ignore the new refrigeration trucks parked by the morgue...

Everything Is FINE!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesucristo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course I'm also of the opinion that schools should have never been pushed to reopen but the powers that be think otherwise for reasons
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, my workplace, which put us back to work at the beginning of June when we could just as easily work from home, follows the guidelines for "self reporting" but doesn't mandate masks, hasn't taken any appropriate steps to ensure social distancing of workstations, etc.

Despite hearing lots of coughing and sniffling periodically, and people coming in and going out "on vacation", the only time I've heard of even a potential case was when a coworker self-identified/told us he was self-quarantining after going to a party, until his test results came back.

I sincerely doubt they'd tell us if someone was positive either, and hide behind the whole "confidential medical info" or whatever.

Those of us who have at-risk relatives and can't afford to be exposed, well, fark us, you come into the office or you find another job.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: At this point I'd be okay if they made it a temporary measure to suspend HIPAA in regards to anything COVID related and only COVID. The only reason we keep seeing this shiat is because everyone is afraid of law suits if they violate HIPAA. If we're not going to do contract tracing and full masks mandates like other countries it's the least we could farking do. Especially for places that don't have cameras everywhere to determine who exactly was in contact. People have a right to know damn it.


No names given, no HIPAA violation. It's not ambiguous.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

doomjesse: So we won't have a baseline of zero because we won't test everyone? Then we won't tell people if we don't "think" there is reason to believe they've exposed anyone?  This seems like a poorly designed lab experiment more than anything.  Have these people even been in a school?  Have they heard of incidental contact?  Passing in the halls?

I'm not sure how you can make this worse. Make sure no one wears masks?  Add a make out booth for random classmates?


Hmmm.
Claim to be data-driven, but only that data that can be massaged to make the previous decisions look sound.
Declare that it's an early flu outbreak, and not COVID-19.
The makeout booth for random will keep the nerds and geeks safe, but devastate the football team's readiness.

In reality, as it's Delaware, and it makes Delaware look bad, I'm willing to bet that the duPonts will have something to say, quietly, and this plan will be amended.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"For example, if a person was positive, but no one else would have been considered exposed, that's unlikely to be made public."

how can someone supposedly educated say something so stupid

inquiring minds want to know
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Schools are vile cesspools of disease. Always have been. It's the perfect storm of selfish, uncaring (or if caring, then certainly inept) vectors in close-contact situations inside stuffy poorly-ventilated rooms.

And that's just Grad School. Don't get me started on K-12.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lumber Jack Off: At this point I'd be okay if they made it a temporary measure to suspend HIPAA in regards to anything COVID related and only COVID. The only reason we keep seeing this shiat is because everyone is afraid of law suits if they violate HIPAA. If we're not going to do contract tracing and full masks mandates like other countries it's the least we could farking do. Especially for places that don't have cameras everywhere to determine who exactly was in contact. People have a right to know damn it.

Repeat after me HIPAA has a public health exception as part of existing law.

45 CFR 164.512(b)   (Download a copy in PDF - PDF)
Background
The HIPAA Privacy Rule recognizes the legitimate need for public health authorities and others responsible for ensuring public health and safety to have access to protected health information to carry out their public health mission. The Rule also recognizes that public health reports made by covered entities are an important means of identifying threats to the health and safety of the public at large, as well as individuals. Accordingly, the Rule permits covered entities to disclose protected health information without authorization for specified public health purposes.

......

Persons at risk of contracting or spreading a disease. A covered entity may disclose protected health information to a person who is at risk of contracting or spreading a disease or condition if other law authorizes the covered entity to notify such individuals as necessary to carry out public health interventions or investigations. For example, a covered health care provider may disclose protected health information as needed to notify a person that (s)he has been exposed to a communicable disease if the covered entity is legally authorized to do so to prevent or control the spread of the disease. See 45 CFR 164.512(b)(1)(iv).
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: And you know who lives in Delaware?  JOE BIDEN!!!


At birth every person in Delaware is also registered as a corporation.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Lumber Jack Off: At this point I'd be okay if they made it a temporary measure to suspend HIPAA in regards to anything COVID related and only COVID. The only reason we keep seeing this shiat is because everyone is afraid of law suits if they violate HIPAA. If we're not going to do contract tracing and full masks mandates like other countries it's the least we could farking do. Especially for places that don't have cameras everywhere to determine who exactly was in contact. People have a right to know damn it.

Repeat after me HIPAA has a public health exception as part of existing law.

45 CFR 164.512(b)   (Download a copy in PDF - PDF)
Background
The HIPAA Privacy Rule recognizes the legitimate need for public health authorities and others responsible for ensuring public health and safety to have access to protected health information to carry out their public health mission. The Rule also recognizes that public health reports made by covered entities are an important means of identifying threats to the health and safety of the public at large, as well as individuals. Accordingly, the Rule permits covered entities to disclose protected health information without authorization for specified public health purposes.

......

Persons at risk of contracting or spreading a disease. A covered entity may disclose protected health information to a person who is at risk of contracting or spreading a disease or condition if other law authorizes the covered entity to notify such individuals as necessary to carry out public health interventions or investigations. For example, a covered health care provider may disclose protected health information as needed to notify a person that (s)he has been exposed to a communicable disease if the covered entity is legally authorized to do so to prevent or control the spread of the disease. See 45 CFR 164.512(b)(1)(iv).


Thank you, I had no idea. Apparently many others don't either.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I take no responsibility!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I knew a whore once in Wilmington. She had a glass eye... used to take it out and wink people off for a dollar.
 
fallingcow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lumber Jack Off: At this point I'd be okay if they made it a temporary measure to suspend HIPAA in regards to anything COVID related and only COVID. The only reason we keep seeing this shiat is because everyone is afraid of law suits if they violate HIPAA. If we're not going to do contract tracing and full masks mandates like other countries it's the least we could farking do. Especially for places that don't have cameras everywhere to determine who exactly was in contact. People have a right to know damn it.


Our district super is on record saying they won't notify anyone when students or teachers test positive, because of HIPAA. They also don't notify when motherfarking headlice are found in a classroom, for the same reason, unlike every other goddamn district in the area and in all of history. These policies are based on no facts existing in actual goddamn reality.

One thing middle-aged me can now tell teenage-me was entirely correct about: most school administrators are useless, actual, no-bullshiat morons, and they pair that with dangerous levels of entitlement and hubris. In fact they are dumber than a box of rocks, on average.
 
