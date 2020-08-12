 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Bashir and Garak Get Fluffed" is the working title, probably   (dailystartreknews.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Garashir fans, Little Achievements, Deep Space, fan fic author almaasi, live performance, short play, Alexander Siddig  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I get my treatment for my Dax and the other Dax script get made? Still working on the logistics but I think it could be huge. For a couple minutes anyway.

/not the old man Dax
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Can I get my treatment for my Dax and the other Dax script get made? Still working on the logistics but I think it could be huge. For a couple minutes anyway.

/not the old man Dax



You know how like the Trill do that ceremony where they separate all their personalities into volunteers? Has any trill ever done an orgy with all their past lives?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The intros with the 2 of them sitting down at Quarks and talking were some of my favorite moments of the series. As to them being gay? No, that didn't cross my mind. Bashir had Jadziah on his mind.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Mugato: Can I get my treatment for my Dax and the other Dax script get made? Still working on the logistics but I think it could be huge. For a couple minutes anyway.

/not the old man Dax


You know how like the Trill do that ceremony where they separate all their personalities into volunteers? Has any trill ever done an orgy with all their past lives?


That is the first thought I had seeing what Mugato said.  Write up your treatment.  I'm sure some porn-parody company would be happy to take your sticky nerd bucks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sex_joke.txt
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The intros with the 2 of them sitting down at Quarks and talking were some of my favorite moments of the series. As to them being gay? No, that didn't cross my mind. Bashir had Jadziah on his mind.


If you watch the scene where Garak first meets Bashir, there's definitely a vibe.   I think they realized it and deliberately avoided it later but early episodes with the two were rich in subtext.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. For some reason i thought Garaks' actor had died. Weird.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
data cosplay is best cosplay
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Huh. For some reason i thought Garaks' actor had died. Weird.


Odo died.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just remember thinking garak was one of the most interesting characters but I must have missed all the good episodes he was in, i wanted more to his story
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me mirror universe Kira, Jadzia, Ezri and Leeta in a sweaty pile instead please.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Smoking GNU: Huh. For some reason i thought Garaks' actor had died. Weird.

Odo died.


So did Nog.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The intros with the 2 of them sitting down at Quarks and talking were some of my favorite moments of the series. As to them being gay? No, that didn't cross my mind. Bashir had Jadziah on his mind.


Well, Star Trek fandom is the origin of slashfic, never mind the real relationships between the characters. Some fanfic writers wrote stories about Kirk & Spock being lovers, or McCoy & Spock, or Kirk/Spock/McCoy. NTTAWWT. Not my thing but I understand this was at a time when gay representation in the media was basically Tony Randal and Paul Lynd characters. So, I'm fine with letting the people that enjoy it, have fun with it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Discovery's animated shorts were very much Pixar-replaces-Star-Trek. I would like to see a style that doesn't rely on nodding bobble heads and wide open eyes for all its storytelling.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Has any trill ever done an orgy with all their past lives?


Back to the Future Sex Scenes
Youtube r5aRcwHULaI
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Smoking GNU: Huh. For some reason i thought Garaks' actor had died. Weird.

Odo died.


Clayton Endicott III joined the great link last year.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Nadie_AZ: The intros with the 2 of them sitting down at Quarks and talking were some of my favorite moments of the series. As to them being gay? No, that didn't cross my mind. Bashir had Jadziah on his mind.

If you watch the scene where Garak first meets Bashir, there's definitely a vibe.   I think they realized it and deliberately avoided it later but early episodes with the two were rich in subtext.


Yeah they might have had some chemistry but it didn't matter once he and Miles fell in love.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tr0mBoNe:

Yeah they might have had some chemistry but it didn't matter once he and Miles fell in love.

So Garak steals Bashir, O'Brien must suffer?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Rev. Skarekroe: Smoking GNU: Huh. For some reason i thought Garaks' actor had died. Weird.

Odo died.

So did Nog.


Yes, i knew about those too.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Tr0mBoNe:

Yeah they might have had some chemistry but it didn't matter once he and Miles fell in love.

So Garak steals Bashir, O'Brien must suffer?


O'Brien must suffer. The title to every episode he is in.

Between him and Worf, I wonder who has a worse life.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Representative of the unwashed masses: Tr0mBoNe:

Yeah they might have had some chemistry but it didn't matter once he and Miles fell in love.

So Garak steals Bashir, O'Brien must suffer?

O'Brien must suffer. The title to every episode he is in.

Between him and Worf, I wonder who has a worse life.


Due to a transporter accident, the three of them are beamed to an apartment in the late 1970s, with a landlord name Mister Roper.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I want to see is Garak singing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" with a shuttlecraft full of kids.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commander Worf, Chief O'Brian, and a redshirt walk into a bar...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meeting Garak | Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - Past Prologue
Youtube eTeJKg8Yf4A


Yeah.  This is completely platonic.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: I just remember thinking garak was one of the most interesting characters but I must have missed all the good episodes he was in, i wanted more to his story


The thing with Garak is that almost all of his awesome badassness and secret-agent history is offscreen- you get little hints, he talks about things he has no business knowing, and demonstrates a worldliness well above that of your average space-station tailor. It's all those little hints and moments getting strung together that makes episodes like Our Man Bashir (S04E10) and In the Pale Moonlight (S6E19) so impactful. You've been hearing Garak say things like "A few dead operatives shouldn't shut down an intelligence operation." and at the time the viewer thinks "Well, he's just putting his effeminate tailor spin on a problem that's too big for his mind to handle",when those episodes reveal that every time he was "joking" about something very, very dark, he was telling a bit of the story of his past.

If you haven't seen the two episodes I mentioned, do. The first is a corny holodeck adventure with some spectacular scene chewing from the main cast, and the second is the best episode of ANY Trek, no qualifiers. (Fight me.)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Give me mirror universe Kira, Jadzia, Ezri and Leeta in a sweaty pile instead please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Commander Worf, Chief O'Brian, and a redshirt walk into a bar...


Redshirt dies, O'Brien is captured and tortured, Worf kills goes on a glorious crusade to save the Chief.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: data cosplay is best cosplay[Fark user image 850x1275]


I lal'd at that one
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: If you haven't seen the two episodes I mentioned, do.


Should have also mentoned In Purgatory's Shadow (S5E14) and By Inferno's Light (S5E15), a two-parter that covers quite a bit of Garak backstory and features him as well.

Also Worf *doesn't* lose every fight. Truly singluar.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Andy Robinson wrote the post-Dominion War novel about Garak, "A Stitch in Time". It's out of print and now worth $$$.

They need to reprint that.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/eTeJKg8Y​f4A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Yeah.  This is completely platonic.



Garak totally measured Bashir's pants like Joey's tailor on Friends.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/eTeJKg8Y​f4A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Yeah.  This is completely platonic.



Well, you do hear things about the ancient Greeks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: Can I get my treatment for my Dax and the other Dax script get made? Still working on the logistics but I think it could be huge. For a couple minutes anyway.

/not the old man Dax


Ezri was a far-more compelling Dax than Jadzia, precisely because she was new to it all and conveyed that quite well.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I realized that the actor that played Garak was the killer in Dirty Harry!

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066999/​?​ref_=nm_flmg_act_108

Check out the pictures. :-)
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [YouTube video: Meeting Garak | Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - Past Prologue]

Yeah.  This is completely platonic.


I wonder if they originally planned to develop that aspect of it?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The intros with the 2 of them sitting down at Quarks and talking were some of my favorite moments of the series. As to them being gay? No, that didn't cross my mind. Bashir had Jadziah on his mind.


That's because Bashir is into old men.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

retrobruce: I was today years old when I realized that the actor that played Garak was the killer in Dirty Harry!

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066999/?​ref_=nm_flmg_act_108

Check out the pictures. :-)


And the father from Hellraiser.  Wow.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Huh. For some reason i thought Garaks' actor had died. Weird.


He did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Ezri was a far-more compelling Dax than Jadzia, precisely because she was new to it all and conveyed that quite well.


Jadzia was beautiful but Ezri was adorable.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: NM Volunteer: Ezri was a far-more compelling Dax than Jadzia, precisely because she was new to it all and conveyed that quite well.

Jadzia was beautiful but Ezri was adorable.


Ezri was very relatable.  Young, not sure of herself, not sure where she is going in her career and in her life, and a sudden emergency causes her to have even more doubts and weird thoughts?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't he busy playing Ra's Al-Ghul?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. I never got the impression Garak and Bashir (with an "I) were ever gay for each other.

Now Myles and Julian...
 
retrobruce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Meh. I never got the impression Garak and Bashir (with an "I) were ever gay for each other.

Now Myles and Julian...


Did you watch the video posted earlier of their first meeting?
 
