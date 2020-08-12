 Skip to content
(WRAL)   ECU students: Let's party like it's 2019   (wral.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
damn electronic control units
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'd prefer that education worked. I'd prefer these gatherings didn't happen," Hemminger said. "But if it takes a citation to get people's notice and it's an egregious violation, then that will be an option we will deploy if necessary."

This is what it's going to take to get ahead of the virus nationwide as education doesn't work on the unwilling. Maybe even offer rewards for snitches? Sounds lame but huge parties have to be shut down for now.

Oh, and can we just start arresting the weak-ass, crybaby, maskless Kens and Karens who meltdown at Home Depots, gas stations, etc. already?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let them party. It's a culling.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These partying college students remind me of a saying that a senior Petty Officer told me back when I was in the USN:

"They are educated beyond the level of their intelligence."
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, Duke set up a hotline people can call or email to tell them if someone at Duke sucks?

That hotline gonna be busy
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know there are plenty of smart folks who've passed through Greenville, but these folks aren't it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thought maybe it was going to be Eastern Centuky Universty.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The crackdown comes days after a video was posted online showing a large number of young women not wearing masks or practicing social distancing outside a house near UNC's campus for a Chi Omega sorority event. "

I think I've seen a brief documentary on this subject...
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Thought maybe it was going to be Eastern Centuky Universty.


We called it EZU when I lived in NC, because if you couldn't get into UNC, EZU would take you.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I know there are plenty of smart folks who've passed through Greenville, but these folks aren't it.


None of the dozen or so articles I looked at said where the parties were, so I'm going to make three educated guesses.

Tar River Apartments
A house facing Woodlawn
Whatever the hell they're calling the complex on Charles across from Lower Minges.
 
