(WFLA Tampa Bay)   That underage manatee in the internet chat room looking for an older man to get nude with... MAY just be a cop. Officer   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, United States Army, Hillsborough County, Florida, Police, United States, Polk County, Florida, registered sex offender, Manatee County, Florida, Hardee County, Florida  
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF, cops are pervs now as well??

Defund!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Former Manatee County Sergeant?

I get how a manatee could be a county sergeant... that would probably be really useful when chasing down drunk boaters and stuff... but how could a sergeant be a FORMER manatee?

Did he enter the Navy maybe?  I hear they sometimes turn you into a seal.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wish the Internet had existed when i was a kid, I could have gotten so much action from horny older men, not to mention all the cash from blackmailing them.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I went to school with as guy who ended up getting busted for one of these things. He drove like 3 states away to get arrested, too. Keep in mind, he lived in AZ at the time, and one state in the west can be the size of 4 states in New England, I'm guessing he drove 18 hours at least, possibly 24.

Dumb fark, but I'm not too surprised. Any other way, the guy couldn't get laid if he was a rug. Ugly, surly, and easily 400 lbs.His brother and sister were cool, but he was a total douchebag.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Focks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember internet chat rooms. I was a moderator for MSN for a while. Now I am so out of touch, I didn't know those were still a thing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The manatee was asking for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Underage Manatee is the name of my R. Kelley /Wilford Brimley booty-bass fusion band
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Operation Small Talk?

Someone needs to do time for that.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
... where the hell are all of these people thinking they've found 13 year olds in a chat channel?  Is there a discord server for PervsRUs out there?

/In the AOL era, sure, chat was all there was.
//But now there is tic-toc, and channel security is easy to do.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Manatee's make terrible police officers.  Just google the word's Manatee deputy, and you get a bunch of wrongful use of force cases and controversial shootings.  I think eating sea cabbage all day makes them grumpy.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only person they didn't use a picture for is the ex-cop, Stephen Utter. Still protecting a fellow officer, even after his arrest for trying to fark a minor. I'm starting to think defunding the police is a good thing.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F U and your bait and switch, pig. I was looking for a dugong to hook up with.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Operation Small Talk?

Someone needs to do time for that.


they should do time for not calling it Operation Catfish
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Focks: I remember internet chat rooms. I was a moderator for MSN for a while. Now I am so out of touch, I didn't know those were still a thing.


I'm with you on this. I don't understand where in the hell these people are going online to simply chat with one another.

I loaded tried bouncing around some different IRC servers a couple of months ago just to see if they still exist, and no one is on there in any of the channels.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I went to school with as guy who ended up getting busted for one of these things. He drove like 3 states away to get arrested, too. Keep in mind, he lived in AZ at the time, and one state in the west can be the size of 4 states in New England, I'm guessing he drove 18 hours at least, possibly 24.

Dumb fark, but I'm not too surprised. Any other way, the guy couldn't get laid if he was a rug. Ugly, surly, and easily 400 lbs.His brother and sister were cool, but he was a total douchebag.


easily 400 lbs

Soo... a manatee.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
they all look like Trumpers too
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course the Police have a pedo problem. Most Cops are attracted to the job because it allows them to abuse and even kill others with impunity. So abusing children sexually or otherwise totally fits with their personality
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just want some love! *Mmmphrgh*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I went to school with as guy who ended up getting busted for one of these things. He drove like 3 states away to get arrested, too. Keep in mind, he lived in AZ at the time, and one state in the west can be the size of 4 states in New England, I'm guessing he drove 18 hours at least, possibly 24.

Dumb fark, but I'm not too surprised. Any other way, the guy couldn't get laid if he was a rug. Ugly, surly, and easily 400 lbs.His brother and sister were cool, but he was a total douchebag.


ANYBODY can get laid. The key is 'no standards' and no sense of smell.
Protip: Burner phone.

People don't pursue kids because they can't get laid.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Focks: I remember internet chat rooms. I was a moderator for MSN for a while. Now I am so out of touch, I didn't know those were still a thing.

I'm with you on this. I don't understand where in the hell these people are going online to simply chat with one another.

I loaded tried bouncing around some different IRC servers a couple of months ago just to see if they still exist, and no one is on there in any of the channels.


The Yahoo chat rooms were crazy back in the day.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Manatees generally reach breeding age by five years old, but manatee age of consent is nine.  So let's take that into account.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Claude Ballse: Focks: I remember internet chat rooms. I was a moderator for MSN for a while. Now I am so out of touch, I didn't know those were still a thing.

I'm with you on this. I don't understand where in the hell these people are going online to simply chat with one another.

I loaded tried bouncing around some different IRC servers a couple of months ago just to see if they still exist, and no one is on there in any of the channels.

The Yahoo chat rooms were crazy back in the day.


Asl
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barbara Manatee
You are the one for me!
Sent from up above,
You are the one I love!
VeggieTales: Endangered Love (Barbara Manatee) - Silly Song
Youtube tpcf_qD3GW4
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Claude Ballse: Focks: I remember internet chat rooms. I was a moderator for MSN for a while. Now I am so out of touch, I didn't know those were still a thing.

I'm with you on this. I don't understand where in the hell these people are going online to simply chat with one another.

I loaded tried bouncing around some different IRC servers a couple of months ago just to see if they still exist, and no one is on there in any of the channels.

The Yahoo chat rooms were crazy back in the day.


The Yahoo! Answers site was even crazier back in the day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: whisper in the wind: Claude Ballse: Focks: I remember internet chat rooms. I was a moderator for MSN for a while. Now I am so out of touch, I didn't know those were still a thing.

I'm with you on this. I don't understand where in the hell these people are going online to simply chat with one another.

I loaded tried bouncing around some different IRC servers a couple of months ago just to see if they still exist, and no one is on there in any of the channels.

The Yahoo chat rooms were crazy back in the day.

The Yahoo! Answers site was even crazier back in the day:

[Fark user image image 425x189]


Hey where's the famous one something about my mother sniffed my dick?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for AG's son... Geezzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jean Genetic: The only person they didn't use a picture for is the ex-cop, Stephen Utter. Still protecting a fellow officer, even after his arrest for trying to fark a minor. I'm starting to think defunding the police is a good thing.


Holy shiat you're right. I've been searching through every link and these are the pics posted (notice who's missing in them):

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


That said, I **did** find this in another article, and by implication, I would guess this is him by the way the pic is presented just after his name:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/but yeah, we have mug shots of everyone else.... couldn't find one of this asshole...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mikey1969: I went to school with as guy who ended up getting busted for one of these things. He drove like 3 states away to get arrested, too. Keep in mind, he lived in AZ at the time, and one state in the west can be the size of 4 states in New England, I'm guessing he drove 18 hours at least, possibly 24.

Dumb fark, but I'm not too surprised. Any other way, the guy couldn't get laid if he was a rug. Ugly, surly, and easily 400 lbs.His brother and sister were cool, but he was a total douchebag.

ANYBODY can get laid. The key is 'no standards' and no sense of smell.
Protip: Burner phone.

People don't pursue kids because they can't get laid.


Yeah, but what kind of idiot thinks that there are 14 year old girls out there who have some sort of fetish for middle-aged fat sumbiatches?

If you couldn't attract the interest of a 14 year old girl when you were a 14 year old boy back in your school days, what makes these dudes ever think that they can get lucky now?

It's not like groups of teenage girls loiter around Fry's to fawn over sweaty incels buying SATA cables and anime DVDs.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mikey1969: I went to school with as guy who ended up getting busted for one of these things. He drove like 3 states away to get arrested, too. Keep in mind, he lived in AZ at the time, and one state in the west can be the size of 4 states in New England, I'm guessing he drove 18 hours at least, possibly 24.

Dumb fark, but I'm not too surprised. Any other way, the guy couldn't get laid if he was a rug. Ugly, surly, and easily 400 lbs.His brother and sister were cool, but he was a total douchebag.

ANYBODY can get laid. The key is 'no standards' and no sense of smell.
Protip: Burner phone.

People don't pursue kids because they can't get laid.

Yeah, but what kind of idiot thinks that there are 14 year old girls out there who have some sort of fetish for middle-aged fat sumbiatches?

If you couldn't attract the interest of a 14 year old girl when you were a 14 year old boy back in your school days, what makes these dudes ever think that they can get lucky now?

It's not like groups of teenage girls loiter around Fry's to fawn over sweaty incels buying SATA cables and anime DVDs.


SATA?
DVDs?

You need to update your insults. Unless you want to come off as obsolete yourself.

It's been a while, but IIRC 14 year old girls want about 16 year old boys (with drivers lic and car). One of the shiatty things about being a 14 year old boy.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A/S/L?
 
Focks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Waxbeans, Yes ASL was a thing. So was Hannibal Lector.
 
