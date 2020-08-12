 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Safe in your home, sitting on your couch without a mask on? Not anymore   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1401 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 4:25 PM



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail, so now I doubt the existence of couches. And homes.

/oblig
//doubly so
///oh hell, why not?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:

She said people in those areas should consider wearing masks at home if they live with people who are older or have underlying health risks

Otherwise, strip them as if they were bras.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh God, prepare yourself for the tidal wave of crybaby Trump voter tears.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
so ? if it fell off in your sleep, do you turn yourself in..?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being alive makes you susceptible to catching COVID.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After being kept up all night from a neighbor who sleeps in his boat that is feet away outside from my window while hacking his lungs up, I'm getting a kick....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, when suggesting people wear masks while in their own homes, you might want to be wearing a mask yourself.

Just saying.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Click bait is click baitey.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nobody is suggesting you're catching the virus inside your own home from someone outside your home. They're thinking that you're going to catch it when you go out and want you to wear a mask at home so you don't pass it to your elderly or high-risk relatives.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The virus is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look, at that point, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Like wiping down groceries with alcohol wipes, there are things that are just a bit too much to protect myself.

I'm all for protecting others by wearing a mask outside and keeping my distance to the best of my ability, but if the universe is going give me corona inside my own house, well, I'm not sure there was much I could do about it in then end.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, have you looked in the mirror lately?
 
Mouren
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So wear a mask when around immunocompromised people? Yeah, that's been a thing for decades now.
The fact that it's now a political issue is disgusting.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look, masks are like condoms. When I'm on the couch by myself, I'm commando. But when submitter's mother comes over, I strap one on.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
should != must
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Look, at that point, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Like wiping down groceries with alcohol wipes, there are things that are just a bit too much to protect myself.

I'm all for protecting others by wearing a mask outside and keeping my distance to the best of my ability, but if the universe is going give me corona inside my own house, well, I'm not sure there was much I could do about it in then end.


And you're completely bonkers if that's what you think they're suggesting. They're worried that lower risk people that are out and about are going to pass it to the people they live with before they develop symptoms and self-isolate.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Look, at that point, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Like wiping down groceries with alcohol wipes, there are things that are just a bit too much to protect myself.

I'm all for protecting others by wearing a mask outside and keeping my distance to the best of my ability, but if the universe is going give me corona inside my own house, well, I'm not sure there was much I could do about it in then end.

And you're completely bonkers if that's what you think they're suggesting. They're worried that lower risk people that are out and about are going to pass it to the people they live with before they develop symptoms and self-isolate.


Let's not forget contractors and maintenance people and landlords too, going into people's houses.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They have a point. It is kind of hard to trust a guy that drunkenly bought the Mamma's Family series on VHS.

/lives alone.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a stupid headline.

Worked I guess. Look at the outrage flow.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The problem with shooting for the moon is that everybody stops listening to everything you say.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This actually reminds me of '91 near the height of the AIDS epidemic, when "kids as young as middle school are susceptible" and "high schools should make condoms available in the nurse's office" got willfully conflated into "the nurse is going to jam a rubber onto your 5th grader's pecker". Needless to say, as a 5th grader at the time, I was deeply disappointed.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Misleading headline? In my FARK?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Oh God, prepare yourself for the tidal wave of crybaby Trump voter tears.


COMMUNISM IN THE HOME
 
Rucker10
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Misleading headline? In my FARK?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudpants
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Being alive makes you susceptible to catching COVID.


Sex is a contagious disease  and it's 100% fatal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wear a mask as well as a condom to go shopping so I think I'm good.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Nobody is suggesting you're catching the virus inside your own home from someone outside your home. They're thinking that you're going to catch it when you go out and want you to wear a mask at home so you don't pass it to your elderly or high-risk relatives.


...and it's still a suggestion that seems like it fails a cursory cost/benefit analysis. Wear a mask for the ~20+ hours a day you're in your own home, stop eating meals together, etc., to reduce the risk of transmission to someone who is probably going to catch whatever you have anyway because you're touching communal surfaces and, in general, ya'know, live in the same home?

Maybe the focus should be on getting people to wear masks where it matters most, i.e. in public indoor spaces and outdoors where social distancing isn't possible, rather than making suggestions that few will follow and that give anti-mask types ammunition?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Um... yes.

For months, I've been explaining right here on Fark that the reason I've chosen to sequester myself as though I'm part of a high-risk group is because my wife is, indeed, part of multiple high-risk groups and the idea that I could accidentally bring home something that could kill her is unconscionable to me. I'm going to stay here not because I'm afraid of it, but because I'll be damned if I risk her health & well-being. You need to start taking this seriously. If the Daily Fail's article makes you gasp, chuckle, or fume, you have failed to grasp the severity of what's happening.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: I wear a mask as well as a condom to go shopping so I think I'm good.


It's not for you, it's for others. The people you might accidentally cough or masturbate on.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The problem with shooting for the moon is that everybody stops listening to everything you say.


Shooting for the moon isn't doable?  Where is Buzz Aldrin now that we need him?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Russ1642: Nobody is suggesting you're catching the virus inside your own home from someone outside your home. They're thinking that you're going to catch it when you go out and want you to wear a mask at home so you don't pass it to your elderly or high-risk relatives.

...and it's still a suggestion that seems like it fails a cursory cost/benefit analysis. Wear a mask for the ~20+ hours a day you're in your own home, stop eating meals together, etc., to reduce the risk of transmission to someone who is probably going to catch whatever you have anyway because you're touching communal surfaces and, in general, ya'know, live in the same home?

Maybe the focus should be on getting people to wear masks where it matters most, i.e. in public indoor spaces and outdoors where social distancing isn't possible, rather than making suggestions that few will follow and that give anti-mask types ammunition?


If you lived with a high risk individual in one of these places your attitude would be different.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hate coronabros as much as the next guy, but what did the person say that was wrong?

This is one of those threads where it will quickly be apparent who actually RTFA
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Um... yes.

For months, I've been explaining right here on Fark that the reason I've chosen to sequester myself as though I'm part of a high-risk group is because my wife is, indeed, part of multiple high-risk groups and the idea that I could accidentally bring home something that could kill her is unconscionable to me. I'm going to stay here not because I'm afraid of it, but because I'll be damned if I risk her health & well-being. You need to start taking this seriously. If the Daily Fail's article makes you gasp, chuckle, or fume, you have failed to grasp the severity of what's happening.


I hope your wife is covid-free and stays that way.
 
