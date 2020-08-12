 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   While travelling in Scotland, it is important to know where your trowel is   (bbc.com) divider line
burninbeaver
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anywhere over here is fine.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't forget to bring a towel!
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
42!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nah that doesn't work.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Butt...........it's pointy!
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The community council plans to put up signs in all the lay-bys with a map showing where public toilets were located

If I have to go, I don't see how knowing where the public toilets were is going to help. What happened to them? Where are they now?!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CSB: I do a ton of hiking and traipsing around and only one time was unprepared for an unfortunate urgent demand to poop. It was somewhere in Norway and I wiped with some unidentified shrub leaf which was apparently toxic. I was hobbling around in pain for like a week. It really sucked...lesson learned
 
rfenster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Q: What do you get if you multiply six by nine?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trowels?
Ok. But what about knives?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always keep a trenching shovel and half a roll of mountain money in the truck. Havent had to use it in the last decade, but its nice to know its there...
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now, what do we do about the things that aren't kestrels?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Three fifty?
 
