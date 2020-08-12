 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stars and Stripes)   Sure, you can spread freedom around the world, but can you drive a stick?   (stripes.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, 19-year-old American soldier, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, car's transmission, American films, Munich, driver's seat, 50-year-old cab driver  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 6:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read the manual
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes I can.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is getting a negative counseling statement.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't you heard, they can't even use a can opener.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always get a tattoo reminder
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn that 3 to 4 is a rough shift.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Leavenworth gets another resident.

CSB: My piece-of-shiat younger brother spent time at Leavenworth.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible car fecta in effect
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real men ride a horse.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: You can always get a tattoo reminder
[Fark user image 425x283]
Damn that 3 to 4 is a rough shift.


really need a strong shifter return spring
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kick him out and let the Germans deal with him.
 
Jyster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The car was an automatic, the statement said, without specifying if it had five, seven or nine gears, where the gear selectors were located or how to use them.

Not even a stick. . Sheesh.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in the Army I made certain but certain that no one knew I could drive a stick. No way was I getting up at 2 am to drive 2nd Lieutenant ROTC to cure his Mickey D craving.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: You can always get a tattoo reminder
[Fark user image image 425x283]
Damn that 3 to 4 is a rough shift.


Yeah, I've seen that before, and I figured you might be able to mostly get away with it until you go from '3' to '4'.

But '3' to 6, why, the clutch is optional!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have the equivalent of the Shore Patrol over there? I'll always remember seeing a drunken Squid with puke on his white uniform acting like a real tough guy, hitting on girls and trying to start fights in front of Lynnhaven Mall in the 1980s. Va. Beach police showed up, took him custody and told him straight out: "We're not even gonna deal with you, we're gonna hand you over to Shore Patrol." The dude started crying like a biatch.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic


Dee D. Jackson - Automatic Lover (1978 Original Video)
Youtube bTFCwKvlKZo
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic


Yeah, but "automatic" doesn't always mean "move the stick to D and stomp the gas pedal." This was not one of those.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic


AND THE CALLS WERE COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a fair trial, and prison time (with nothing but water and nutriloaf for rations), part of the punishment after prison, is that any vehicle he is allowed to drive must be modified to stall out every 30 seconds, for life.  If he even drives his parent's car, it has to be modified to stall out, even if the parents drive it.  Even if he doesn't own it.  Even if it damages the engine.  And driving an unmodified car should be a death penalty upgrade.  Make people fear getting into a relationship with this moron.  Make his life worthless.  Hopefully he suicides out of the agony of his existence as a moron.  And obviously the punishment should transend country borders.  So he can't escape.

Assuming we don't yet do cannibal thunder domes.  Obviously that would be even better.  But people seem to be stuck in the "we don't sentence people to cannibal thunderdomes in America (or germany)" gear.

Also hopefully, this is the last straw and all countries kick the US military out of their country and every last soldier, and tank, and bomb, and laser, and brown noise maker is brought back to the US.  Make countries soverign again.  No more world police.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Imagine having such poor judgement that you'd try and steal a car the owner was sitting on. At an airport, one of the most watched and camera'd up places around. While in another country. While being on active duty in the US military. Right before you board your flight home.

I mean, any one of those things should make someone re-consider committing that crime just for "funsies", but ALL of those things together? Could he really be that stupid and yet be able to dress himself?

Maybe he's scared of covid and figured, "Hey, if I committ a crime while still in Germany maybe they'll put me in jail here in Germany and I won't have to go back to the US!" Slightly more plausible than him just being dumb enough to do that while also not having choked to death on a frozen dinner he tried to swallow whole. And frozen.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes. I can also double clutch
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Imagine having such poor judgement that you'd try and steal a car the owner was sitting on. At an airport, one of the most watched and camera'd up places around. While in another country. While being on active duty in the US military. Right before you board your flight home.

I mean, any one of those things should make someone re-consider committing that crime just for "funsies", but ALL of those things together? Could he really be that stupid and yet be able to dress himself?


It's almost as if the military isn't looking for the brightest people for their forces. 🤔
 
calufrax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A friend had some teebs break into her car, which was in her driveway, one night to try to steal it. The big problem for the them was that the label on the gearstick was upside down, so when they thought they were putting it into Reverse, they were actually going into 1st.

The crash woke her up, and definitely made the kids scatter.

The insurance company wouldn't pay for the damage to the front of the car - on the grounds that the car wasn't _actually_ stolen, they had only _attempted_ to steal it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trucking companies hiring current soldiers have to teach them how to shift a manual transmission in truck tractors. The military stuff apparently is all automatic these days, from what I have been told.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skyotter: The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic

The car was an automatic


Fark user imageView Full Size

I've got to concentrate....
concentrate...
concentrate...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prince - Automatic (Official Music Video)
Youtube rYboMkLluKo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yes I can.

Also:

[Fark user image image 425x510]


That's twice as many gears as you need.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And Leavenworth gets another resident.

CSB: My piece-of-shiat younger brother spent time at Leavenworth.


my dad spent some time as a jailer at Leavenworth when he was in the army.
Not CSB
/ he went into the signal corp and Korea from there.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Do they have the equivalent of the Shore Patrol over there? I'll always remember seeing a drunken Squid with puke on his white uniform acting like a real tough guy, hitting on girls and trying to start fights in front of Lynnhaven Mall in the 1980s. Va. Beach police showed up, took him custody and told him straight out: "We're not even gonna deal with you, we're gonna hand you over to Shore Patrol." The dude started crying like a biatch.


US Army has Military Police and CID.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: Kick him out and let the Germans deal with him.


He's going to be prosecuted by the Germans AND the Army.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You can always get a tattoo reminder
[Fark user image image 425x283]
Damn that 3 to 4 is a rough shift.


What vehicle has THAT as a shift pattern?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can learn...

/obscure?
//seriously??
///threeously???
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Zee Germans?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: Kick him out and let the Germans deal with him.


Honestly? In Germany he'll probably get a $100 fine and a "Platzverweis" for a first offense like that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: MythDragon: You can always get a tattoo reminder
[Fark user image image 425x283]
Damn that 3 to 4 is a rough shift.

What vehicle has THAT as a shift pattern?


A Yugo with a Peugeot transmission.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Mock26: Kick him out and let the Germans deal with him.

He's going to be prosecuted by the Germans AND the Army.


nope, check out SOFA
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DOCTORD000M:
It's almost as if the military isn't looking for the brightest people for their forces. 🤔

Well, he IS an Army kid.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.