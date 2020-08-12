 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Are we about to have a generation of 'Kamalas'?   (businessinsider.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betting on far fewer Donalds in the future. Those that do exist will be guaranteed to be racist arseholes.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wrestling-online.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's your big takeaway, Business Insider? You are paying people money, good money, American money even, to write this vapid tripe? Stick to business, and maybe leave the topical fluff to someone who has a better feel for it. I mean, don't get me wrong, some of y'all's financial advice IS topical fluff, but at least it's in your wheelhouse to try to steer folks towards the right products...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you mean that it's time for my generation to take over, yes.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A generation of women not taking shiat from anyone sounds pretty good to me.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: If you mean that it's time for my generation to take over, yes.


At least the end times will be swift.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hot Kamalas?
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Better than Everly/Everleigh which seems to be the popular girls name this year on pregnancy boards.
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heck, yeah. You could do _much_ worse.  It's a pretty name, and it means "Lotus" in Sanskrit and most modern Indian languages.

(Note: in the standard pronunciation, both the first syllables are short, and the last is long:   Ka-ma-laa.)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Better than the Khaleesi wave. Those poor kids.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: [wrestling-online.com image 576x288]


RIP
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone got paid to write this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: [wrestling-online.com image 576x288]


He just passed away over the weekend (or the news came out over the weekend). The crazy asshole in me thinks it wasn't a coincidence.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [alchetron.com image 410x550]


...should maybe clarify this is a reference to As I Lay Dying and not in any way a political statement.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [alchetron.com image 410x550]


Is he rocking a 1910's-20's mullet?
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd walk a mile for a Kamela.

/why yes, I'm old
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So long as nobody starts judging me about liking beans and cornbread, I'm happy.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: A generation of women not taking shiat from anyone sounds pretty good to me.


Didn't we already try this with Karens.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kemal is a very popular name among middle easterners, from great doctors to future thinking national leaders.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kamala, colon-la, period-la, exclamation-la - all will see a spike in popularity. 2021 will be the year of the punctuation-la kid. You read it here first.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No. Unless, for great justice and equality, we also have Horsalas, Bearalas, Cowalas, etc.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

olderbudnoweiser: RyansPrivates: A generation of women not taking shiat from anyone sounds pretty good to me.

Didn't we already try this with Karens.


It was a failed experiment, forgot to install the empathy modules.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She has a Jamaican dad and an Indian mom. I bet no amount of spiciness will bother her.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently it means 'horrible' in Finnish. That said, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a name that isn't uncomplimentary in some other language.
 
suid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Kemal is a very popular name among middle easterners, from great doctors to future thinking national leaders.


That's a totally different name, though.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

olderbudnoweiser: RyansPrivates: A generation of women not taking shiat from anyone sounds pretty good to me.

Didn't we already try this with Karens.


OK, Boomer Karen Kamala ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's bring back Woodrow.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: She has a Jamaican dad and an Indian mom. I bet no amount of spiciness will bother her.


Yeah, but for damn sure she is about to see some folks rolling on her who are just salty...
 
JNowe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doubt it, you don't see a lot of Geraldines running around.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: If you mean that it's time for my generation to take over, yes.


??? I would have guessed from your writing style and grammar that you are a boomer.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: whidbey: If you mean that it's time for my generation to take over, yes.

At least the end times will be swift.


I can't imagine liberals irritating you this much dude.

I really can't.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To bad we are in for declining birthrates in the us, so there will be fewer kids to take on the mantle.

They are thinking the covid pandemic may have cost almost $300k births.  the fertility rate was already declining and we are headed into negative growth areas.  so we have that to look forward to.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Apparently it means 'horrible' in Finnish. That said, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a name that isn't uncomplimentary in some other language.


It means that in English too.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: whidbey: If you mean that it's time for my generation to take over, yes.

??? I would have guessed from your writing style and grammar that you are a boomer.


The fact you are the funniest Fark login hand down aside, I have seen 1965 listed as the tail end of the Baby Boomers, which is sort of hilarious.   Harris is a year older than me.

I want the 1964-1971 Generation to take over.  : )
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Kamavalanche, if you will.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Betting on far fewer Donalds in the future. Those that do exist will be guaranteed to be racist arseholes.


You mean children of racist assholes.
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I'm wondering if we'll even have a generation.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Betting on far fewer Donalds in the future. Those that do exist will be guaranteed to be racist arseholes.

You mean children of racist assholes.


Donald is a bad name for a kid.  you either associate the name with a dick or a duck.

for once in a generation the Duck is the preferable namesake.
 
NPC_SLAYER
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The name of an oligarch.  How many innocent minorities did she allow to be slaves?
What a bunch of suckers.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Along with a few dozen different ways to spell or pronounce the name.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The article mentions names from movies as other past trends, and it got me to wonder how many Katnisses are taking place in elementary school Zoom calls these days.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: She has a Jamaican dad and an Indian mom. I bet no amount of spiciness will bother her.


British then?
 
fedorafadares [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how the parents of all the Khaleesis feel about their choice?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: She has a Jamaican dad and an Indian mom. I bet no amount of spiciness will bother her.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olderbudnoweiser: RyansPrivates: A generation of women not taking shiat from anyone sounds pretty good to me.

Didn't we already try this with Karens.


Entitled White Women aren't refusing to take sh*t, they're manufacturing sh*t to force on other people.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NPC_SLAYER: The name of an oligarch.  How many innocent minorities did she allow to be slaves?
What a bunch of suckers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A generation of 'Wille Browns' hopes so
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
