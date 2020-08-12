 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ocala Star-Banner)   "I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I've got snakes being born here and I don't know what they are.' "   (ocala.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Snake, Original content, Creative Commons, Theresa Adkisson of Navarre, Hatch, Wikipedia, non-commercial use, unknown eggs  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 2:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love black racers.  Wish I had one, my cats are useless at anti-rodent patrol.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black racer spooked a horse I was riding.  Horse tried to throw me, and then we went on quite a ride.  That was the last time I rode... thanks a lot, snek!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Love black racers.


rap-up.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have an irrational fear of snakes, but appreciate their importance.  I also appreciate this lady leaving them be to disappear and do their thing, rather than 'disposing' of them on the spot.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One Dozen Rattlesnake Eggs Envelope Prank
Youtube kGtIGM07d98

That one always got a laugh out of me.

Not my friends though.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: I have an irrational fear of snakes, but appreciate their importance.  I also appreciate this lady leaving them be to disappear and do their thing, rather than 'disposing' of them on the spot.


Yup, most snakes will fark off once you do the same. I get startled by them all the time while doing yard work (mostly black racers but on occasion an eastern diamond back will find its way into my yard. After the initial starring contest - they too will fark off once you leave the area). One of my neighbors confessed they had a rat problem in their garage and also that they kill any snakes on sight. After the dumbfounded look I gave them I explained why they shouldn't kill the snakes. They didn't believe me. I don't have a rat problem.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Repeat. We already had a thread about a black racer this morning, he had his kid in the car.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who read the word "snakes" and immediately though of trial lawyers and politicians?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just glad she didn't find ten bowling balls because the lede would have been totally inappropriate in today's political climate.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: TheSwizz: I have an irrational fear of snakes, but appreciate their importance.  I also appreciate this lady leaving them be to disappear and do their thing, rather than 'disposing' of them on the spot.

Yup, most snakes will fark off once you do the same. I get startled by them all the time while doing yard work (mostly black racers but on occasion an eastern diamond back will find its way into my yard. After the initial starring contest - they too will fark off once you leave the area). One of my neighbors confessed they had a rat problem in their garage and also that they kill any snakes on sight. After the dumbfounded look I gave them I explained why they shouldn't kill the snakes. They didn't believe me. I don't have a rat problem.


This on both post.  I've known too many people who see a snake and instantly "GOTDAMN IT'S A COBRAMAMBACOTTONRATTLERMOCCASSON" "the most poisoness[sic] snake in the world" and immediately run for the nearest sharp thing to kill it.  When usually it's just a harmless snake minding its own business.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
babby snek
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She missed a great opportunity. She could have sold them for $5 or $10 each.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.