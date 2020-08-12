 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man with hatred of his church's hypocrisy and desire to retain readership of his sexual fantasy stories spent decade taking hidden camera shower pics and videos of sister-in-law and female church friends   (sg.news.yahoo.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can't blame the poor guy.  That's exactly what it says in Two Corinthians, One Cup.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also believed that his church community was a hypocrite.

I also believe the complete and utter lack of anything resembling an editor may just be making itself apparent from time to time.

/picturing some giant semi-singular Katamari Damacy rolled up church hypocrites boss or something
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

that rascally zeus
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.sammyboy.com/threads/samm​y​boy-member-hits-the-headlines.290816/
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the prosecutor didn't upload his caning to the BDSM portal.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
who here has not put a camera in a bathroom.

///i just watch my wife openly. worse, when i shiat, i call her over to witness it. better, when she can hear the poop come out from the other room.
 
sourballs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WWJD?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Several years ago a guy got busted for putting hidden cameras in a coffee shop I used to frequent. I often wondered if he had any footage of me taking a whiz. I never seriously considered that my dangle might have been uploaded to some salacious website, but the guy was gay and random strangers' dicks seemed to be his thing, so you never know.

Police: Man Said He Hid Cameras In Four Area Bathrooms
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who here has not put a camera in a bathroom.

///i just watch my wife openly. worse, when i shiat, i call her over to witness it. better, when she can hear the poop come out from the other room.


You see the Simpson's where they went to Japan?

Homer goes to poop.
Kids change TV channel.
Ahhhhhhhhh!
 
fargin a
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would you need showers at church? I must be doing it wrong!
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Several years ago a guy got busted for putting hidden cameras in a coffee shop I used to frequent. I often wondered if he had any footage of me taking a whiz. I never seriously considered that my dangle might have been uploaded to some salacious website, but the guy was gay and random strangers' dicks seemed to be his thing, so you never know.

Police: Man Said He Hid Cameras In Four Area Bathrooms


Oh ya, it got uploaded...we had a good laugh, but decided we should never tell you ....about......ummmmm
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fargin a: Why would you need showers at church? I must be doing it wrong!


These guys look like they worked up a sweat a-prayin'

Benny Hinn: Let the Bodies Hit the Floor
Youtube 5lvU-DislkI
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ruudbob: https://www.sammyboy.com/threads/samm​y​boy-member-hits-the-headlines.290816/


What the eff?

It's like Fark if we all smoked a bunch of weed, did a line of cocaine, lit our genitals on fire and tossed the mods into an active volcano.

Never heard of sammyboy and now I'm sorry I have.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

powhound: ruudbob: https://www.sammyboy.com/threads/sammy​boy-member-hits-the-headlines.290816/

What the eff?

It's like Fark if we all smoked a bunch of weed, did a line of cocaine, lit our genitals on fire and tossed the mods into an active volcano.

Never heard of sammyboy and now I'm sorry I have.


Dude you just sold me on it 👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👹👺👹👺👺🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: powhound: ruudbob: https://www.sammyboy.com/threads/sammy​boy-member-hits-the-headlines.290816/

What the eff?

It's like Fark if we all smoked a bunch of weed, did a line of cocaine, lit our genitals on fire and tossed the mods into an active volcano.

Never heard of sammyboy and now I'm sorry I have.

Dude you just sold me on it 👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👿👹👺👹👺👺🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡


Lol waxie only you bro.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My sister in-law is horrendous, I'd be barfing back through that pin hole camera if she didn't eat it first.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: ruudbob: https://www.sammyboy.com/threads/sammy​boy-member-hits-the-headlines.290816/

What the eff?

It's like Fark if we all smoked a bunch of weed, did a line of cocaine, lit our genitals on fire and tossed the mods into an active volcano.

Never heard of sammyboy and now I'm sorry I have.


Me too...the farking link did not work so I googled it. Very sorry I did. I had to throw out my computer and start again. Fark me.
 
