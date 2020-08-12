 Skip to content
(NYPost)   John McAfee's antivirus protection was adequate after all   (nypost.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there are quite a few folks who think those who wear masks are pussies.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Well, there are quite a few folks who think those who wear masks are pussies.


Of those, some got the virus and changed their tune, some of them died...and then there's Gohmert Pyle.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
except it was germany.  And he wasn't arrested.

Close, though...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A triple f*cked up headline: he wasn't arrested, it was Germany, it's a repeat
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Again?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not Norway.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
OK, so he didn't wear a lace thong as a mask.

He's still a farking asshole of the highest order.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He wanted attention, and our capitalism-driven media which chases sensationalism for revenue gave it to him.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's with the double Mcafee shiat news today? Can't be that slow. I guess "president" Dump might still be in bed eating cheetos.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
John McAfee's viral claim turned out to be a hoax you say?
 
Nightjars
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now I've got that Kenya song stuck in my head...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dumski: What's with the double Mcafee shiat news today? Can't be that slow. I guess "president" Dump might still be in bed eating cheetos.


It was installed over an existing copy. And boy does it drag Fark's performance down.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He should be President West's running mate; they can form the Attention Whore Party.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How did a guy this unhinged ever get his company to be an industry standard.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: How did a guy this unhinged ever get his company to be an industry standard.


I guess more to the point in the particular business of security and stability.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Creep should've stuck to eating turds out of cheap prostitutes asses in Belize
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: He should be President West's running mate; they can form the Attention Whore Party.


Kanye already has Elon Musk's endorsement.  With McAfee he could really wrap up that Tech AW Batshiat Crazy demographic.
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Diogenes: Well, there are quite a few folks who think those who wear masks are pussies.

Of those, some got the virus and changed their tune, some of them died...and then there's Gohmert Pyle.


Not sure if Diogenes's joke (the mask was a thong, figure it out) went completely over Rwa2play's head or if there is a hidden 2nd joke in there I'm not catching. Maybe an STD reference?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When John McAfee conspicuously draws attention to himself for no apparent reason it most likely means that some gangster he owes money to is looking to serve up his head on a platter. Why hire paid security staff when you can get a mob of would-be paparazzi for free?
 
