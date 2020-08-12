 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Florida sheriff takes bold stance on mask wearing after 200 jailed inmates test positive and a staff member dies from Coronavirus   (sfgate.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're right, Sheriff. This is no longer a debate.

I'm sure your badge will get you a private room and a ventilator.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: You're right, Sheriff. This is no longer a debate.

I'm sure your badge will get you a private room and a ventilator.


Probably not a private room given how many patients there are, will need to resort to cohorting and vent-splitting at this rate.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wtaf?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is everyone so focused on masks and not social distancing?  A mask is not a substitute for social distancing unless it's an n95.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only the corona virus killed just dumb farks like this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And this is why Trump will win Florida, it's full of idiots like this who elected him the first time and believe everything he says.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His order, which also applies to visitors to the sheriff's office, carves out an exception for officers in some locations, including hospitals, and when dealing with people who are high-risk or suspected of having the novel coronavirus.

ie: everyone.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It isn't real until it hits close to home in America!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't been to Vegas in years, what's past doubling down? Wasn't there a bet on the roulette wheel that was bigger than doubling down? That's the phrase we need.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This whole deal may be gods way of removing idiots from the gene pool.

And he looks like the kind of guy who pays women to whack his balls with a coat hanger.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not about the inmates, subby.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It isn't real until it hits close to home in America!


It already has, but he doesn't care about his own farking nurses, apparently.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
why so stupid?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
this farking moron is gonna have alot more blood on his hands before this is all said and done.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wtaf?


Ocala, FL

You have to spend a little time there to understand how 1860 it still is.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It isn't real until it hits close to home in America!

It already has, but he doesn't care about his own farking nurses, apparently.


...now I read tfa. Holy crap. Wow.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: this farking moron is gonna have alot more blood on his hands before this is all said and done.


Their Florida cops, trust me that they don't give shiat about being responsible for people dying.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

