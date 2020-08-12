 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Large, lethal lizard loose in Livingston, Louisiana. Locals getting the L out of there   (wbrz.com) divider line
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I presume any story about Livingston is doctored.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it the same lizzard that ravaged the east coast during the Winter of 77?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: I presume any story about Livingston is doctored.


"You got your Tony Lamas on your jeans pressed tight
Take a few tokes make you feel alright
Rocking and a rolling on a Livingston Saturday night
Pickup's washed and you just got paid
With any luck you might even get laid
Cause they're making and they're breaking 
On a Livingston Saturday night
You got to listen to the sound of the hot country band
Two heels a shuffling on the dance floor sand
Sing a song play some pong, shoot a little pool
Hitting on the honeys right out of high school
Fifteen may get you twenty, that's all right
Cause they'll be rocking and a rolling on a Livingston Saturday night"

/Fully realize that the song is about Livingston, Montana.
 
Jeff_The_Ninja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Milkmen - Big Lizard
Youtube 5k68Uz3w3x8
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: I presume any story about Livingston is doctored.


Lighthearted, literate, lovely, laugh-worthy!

+1
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purchased off Facebook, eh? Sounds tote legit. Something tells me it will no longer be Mr. Lauraine's lizard once found.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elemmental.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people there so I will monitor this story closely.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I know people there so I will monitor this story closely.


Make sure they all watch out for

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, bur a 2 & a 1/2 ft Nile monitor isnt lethal. Sure it can give you a hell of a bite. But still not lethal.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


.stolen
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 485x358]

.stolen


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just in time for the Wednesday Twitter challenge #FindThatLizard by Earyn McGee (@Afro_Herper).
 
Special Guest
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This headline brought to you by a roving gang of Tom Brokaws.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"Looks like somebody's a little lost."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think the phrase "owned by an asshole" should be in the headline somewhere
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 400x400]
Is it the same lizzard that ravaged the east coast during the Winter of 77?


I remember that huge lizzard.

Also the two in 1978.

One I remember best though was this one:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993_St​o​rm_of_the_Century

The distaffbopper and I were dating back then, and we hunkered down in a motel room during the storm.

We had met at a supermarket parking lot which had significant grade because my car didn't have a starter back then and I had to "roll start" it.  I drove over hill and dale to meet her, about 25 miles or so, in a POS Ford Escort that had 4 bald tires, one headlight and it was low-beam only, and if you took your foot off the accelerator while you were in neutral or the clutch was in, the engine would stall.   In the "storm of the century".  I just went slow, and hung on the engine going down hills instead of braking, and I got there.

That car was a piece of crap but it was really good in the snow.  I passed several AWD/4WD vehicles in the ditch, but I couldn't stop to help, because then I'd be stuck.  But it's amazing how people think that it's a magic thing that means you can drive just as fast as when conditions are good.  Anti-lock brakes are just as bad in that way also.

It was unbelievable how much snow had fallen.  Thirty-six inches.  You know how you can tell in the snow bank?   If it comes up to your belt.  Spent at least an hour clearing off the car.  Then I couldn't roll start it because the parking lot was too slippery.  I had to have the distaffbopper push me to help, and that did it.  March the 13th, 1993.

Anyway, we delivered the bomb.


True story.


/Except for the bomb part.
 
