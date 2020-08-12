 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Remember Cherokee County High School? The one where all the students posed together out front for a back-to-school photo? Well, guess what
    More: Followup, High school, Cherokee County School System, CHEROKEE COUNTY, high school, extra-curricular activities, staff members, Superintendent Dr. Brian Hightower, positive COVID-19 cases  
•       •       •

BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is anybody really surprised?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People play stupid games, wins stupid prizes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cherokee *cough* County *cough* High School *cough* Rules!"
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All schools will end up closing for the fall semester, the only difference will be how many people they infect before making that decision.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do some of you stand living in Georgia??
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Republican response: Those photos caused the infections
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
dustman81
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trump logic: COVID isn't dangerous for children, teachers, or school administrators, so schools must open on time, but it's too dangerous to hold elections on election day, so elections must be postponed.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's really only a few alternatives why these school administrators thought they could reopen schools and not immediately quarantine people. None of them reflect well on their leadership, their intelligence, or their ability to avoid looking gullible.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cherokee People

Cherokee Pride

So Proud to Live

So Proud to Die
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They fixed the cable?


Dont be fatuous.
 
JoePip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??


I couldn't. Say what you want about Ohio, but I love it here. Georgia is a cesspool that actively tries to ruin everything good about the state. It took 10 years to realize how bad it was.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only reason I care about what these people are doing to themselves is the fact that they are also doing it to THE REST OF US.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??


Probably the same as when anyone says 'how the fark can you stand living in Wisconsin?'

I farking love loving in this state. I have a feeling many who live in Georgia also love living in their state.

The state of our States? Always room for improvement. Some things more, much more, than others. That goes for basically anywhere.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JoePip: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

I couldn't. Say what you want about Ohio, but I love it here. Georgia is a cesspool that actively tries to ruin everything good about the state. It took 10 years to realize how bad it was.


Ohio sounds like a step up, but just from what I've noticed here at Fark, Ohio sounds like one of the most hella-dysfunctional states we've got.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Virus hit so hard it farked the link?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"temporarily" closes

They aren't opening again, and if they do, they'll have the same problem businesses have, nobody is going to show up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn it, and I was really trying hard to get a date for the Enchantment Under the Sea dance.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JoePip: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

I couldn't. Say what you want about Ohio, but I love it here. Georgia is a cesspool that actively tries to ruin everything good about the state. It took 10 years to realize how bad it was.


Um, virtual high-five?

To each their own.
 
flondrix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TFA is a 502 Bad Gateway, unfortunately.  Is this the same high school where they were going to "jump" every girl with the same first name as the girl who posted the photo of the crowded hallway?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They couldn't make it through the stargate?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My shocked face, this is it
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is anybody really surprised?


They obviously did too much testing for the virus.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??


Just about all of us use our feet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: Subtonic: They fixed the cable?

Dont be fatuous.


We say BBWuous now.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petey4335: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

Probably the same as when anyone says 'how the fark can you stand living in Wisconsin?'

I farking love loving in this state. I have a feeling many who live in Georgia also love living in their state.

The state of our States? Always room for improvement. Some things more, much more, than others. That goes for basically anywhere.


lol, it's Whidbey.  This should be fun to watch.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat were in a boat.  Pete fell out of the boat, who's left?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You naughty, naughty gateway!
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Republican response: Those photos caused the infections


You're thinking of a different county, but while incorrect, it's not wrong per se
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not surprising but wow.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's the part that angers: This is an easy virus to out-wit. It all goes away within a month or so if we quit infecting each other. We can become viral dead-ends (sorry, poor choice of words) and give it no place to go. That's what masks and physical distance can do. Yet somehow we do the opposite and wonder why we can't have nice things.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Petey4335: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

Probably the same as when anyone says 'how the fark can you stand living in Wisconsin?'

I farking love loving in this state. I have a feeling many who live in Georgia also love living in their state.

The state of our States? Always room for improvement. Some things more, much more, than others. That goes for basically anywhere.

lol, it's Whidbey.  This should be fun to watch.


I can't imagine how being such a shameless enabler of the far right political spectrum would be anything resembling the badge of honor you think it is, but maybe that's just me.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/12/us​/​georgia-school-coronavirus.html

Hasty? lol
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After nearly four years why on Earth would ANYBODY listen to Trump*?
Whatever he endorses, do the opposite.
Is this thing on?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

40 degree day: BizarreMan: Is anybody really surprised?

They obviously did too much testing for the virus.


No Child Left Behind
 
Iowa1984
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: JoePip: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

I couldn't. Say what you want about Ohio, but I love it here. Georgia is a cesspool that actively tries to ruin everything good about the state. It took 10 years to realize how bad it was.

Ohio sounds like a step up, but just from what I've noticed here at Fark, Ohio sounds like one of the most hella-dysfunctional states we've got.


Ok though like, what states in the US are doing well right now? I don't mean this sarcastically. I bet the list of successful vs flawed is a hell of a lot short on the good than the rough side.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Virus hit so hard it farked the link?


They were doing gateway drugs out behind the gym?

Bad gateway!
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

flondrix: TFA is a 502 Bad Gateway, unfortunately.  Is this the same high school where they were going to "jump" every girl with the same first name as the girl who posted the photo of the crowded hallway?


No, This is the one a couple counties over that has 800+ students in quarantine because they are smart enough to quarantine a whole class if one student tests positive, unlike my county where if one student in the class tests positive, they  quarantine, but the rest of the class can still go to school.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Here's the part that angers: This is an easy virus to out-wit. It all goes away within a month or so if we quit infecting each other. We can become viral dead-ends (sorry, poor choice of words) and give it no place to go. That's what masks and physical distance can do. Yet somehow we do the opposite and wonder why we can't have nice things.


All it took was Trump saying "It's a Democrat hoax and masks are for wimps." Now you have elected officials up and down the Bible Belt trying to impress him.

Imagine the difference if, instead, he'd said, "Looks like trouble, folks. Better stay in if you can and mask up if you can't."
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: 40 degree day: BizarreMan: Is anybody really surprised?

They obviously did too much testing for the virus.

No Child Left Behind

Alive.

FTFY.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petey4335: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

Probably the same as when anyone says 'how the fark can you stand living in Wisconsin?'

I farking love loving in this state. I have a feeling many who live in Georgia also love living in their state.

The state of our States? Always room for improvement. Some things more, much more, than others. That goes for basically anywhere.


I'm sure living in Georgia would be just fine, except for all the dangerously stupid people you've got down there.  Especially the ones in charge.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: NotThatGuyAgain: Petey4335: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

Probably the same as when anyone says 'how the fark can you stand living in Wisconsin?'

I farking love loving in this state. I have a feeling many who live in Georgia also love living in their state.

The state of our States? Always room for improvement. Some things more, much more, than others. That goes for basically anywhere.

lol, it's Whidbey.  This should be fun to watch.

I can't imagine how being such a shameless enabler of the far right political spectrum would be anything resembling the badge of honor you think it is, but maybe that's just me.


And here we go!  ROFL!  I am no member of the far-anything and here again you took 2 plus 2 and ended up with potato!  You never fail to make me laugh, and it's always AT you.

You are literally one who gets all sorts of pissed off about Navy jets flying around your beloved Whidbey Island, despite the fact the base was built in the 1940's and they've been flying jets there since well before you were even a lecherous gleam in your daddy's eye.

You are no different than the folks that move near an airport then complain about the noise, and that's all anyone really needs to know about your fragile mental state.

You are a loon, William.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iowa1984: whidbey: JoePip: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

I couldn't. Say what you want about Ohio, but I love it here. Georgia is a cesspool that actively tries to ruin everything good about the state. It took 10 years to realize how bad it was.

Ohio sounds like a step up, but just from what I've noticed here at Fark, Ohio sounds like one of the most hella-dysfunctional states we've got.

Ok though like, what states in the US are doing well right now? I don't mean this sarcastically. I bet the list of successful vs flawed is a hell of a lot short on the good than the rough side.


I doubt it.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
502 Bad Gateway, that's what.
 
service.monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Petey4335: whidbey: How do some of you stand living in Georgia??

Probably the same as when anyone says 'how the fark can you stand living in Wisconsin?'

I farking love loving in this state. I have a feeling many who live in Georgia also love living in their state.

The state of our States? Always room for improvement. Some things more, much more, than others. That goes for basically anywhere.



Geographically, Georgia is great....a lot of the people there, not so much. Definitely better than Alabama or Mississippi in every respect.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I am no member of the far-anything


Yes you are.   You are politically far right of the spectrum.

You are literally one who gets all sorts of pissed off about Navy jets flying around your beloved Whidbey Island, despite the fact the base was built in the 1940's and they've been flying jets there since well before you were even a lecherous gleam in your daddy's eye

This is a far right position, for example.   And I've never seen you do anything here but lash out at those too  liberal for you.

If you want to change this impression, that's up to you.  But I doubt you can.

You are no different than the folks that move near an airport then complain about the noise, and that's all anyone really needs to know about your fragile mental state.

And btw, this shows your total ignorance of the issue up here.   Nice threadjack.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Onion needs to update their "No way to prevent this" headline to be about corona.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Years of hanging out here should have made it clear that there are good and not so good people everywhere.

The omg your state sucks schtick is so boring and childish.


/  nothing personal, whid
 
