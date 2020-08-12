 Skip to content
"Alright, who invited the bear?" (possible nsfw content on page)
25
Beaver1224 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks assholes! This bear will ultimately be killed because of your stupidity. Good job.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the article assumes the bear was there for the sandwiches and not for the beer.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gobbles down the food straight out of the palm from the brave stupid man who presents it.


FTFM

/fed bear is a dead bear
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  


'Greetings! Where's the pic-a-nic basket?'
'Bru, do you lift - or even manscape?'
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that guy try to pet the freaking bear?!
 
Witchyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: I like how the article assumes the bear was there for the sandwiches and not for the beer.


ummmm. it is miller lite. he didn't want it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are you nuts? that's how you get bears
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a great idea. Looks cute and all, but this is not good.

They said their friend who owns the cabin feeds the bear, which is why it came to them looking for food. The bear now has been taught that it can get food from humans, meaning it has been taught a new hunting/grazing technique - approaching people. Eventually that's either not going to work out well for the bear, or it's not going to work out well for some poor person AND the poor bear.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bear invites himself. You gotta problem with that?  You wanna talk to lefty or righty in Customer Service?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for the beer...

 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NEVER EVER EVER FEED WILD ANIMALS YOU farkING ASSHOLES!!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elaw: I like how the article assumes the bear was there for the sandwiches and not for the beer.


Dude, it's 'Lite' beer AKA bladder rinse - & you have to share a tree with the pope in those woods behind him.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Didn't some "live with bears" asshole wind up as turds because to a bear you are food?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Hi guys!  Yeah, I swing by this table from time to time - quite a lot, actually - but usually nobody's here.  How's it going?  You guys from around here?"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

elaw: I like how the article assumes the bear was there for the sandwiches and not for the beer.


Well, he just got carded last week
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until the bear tries to eat your honey.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bear? I mean, he's shirtless, but lacks the build and body hair.

Oh, you mean the animal to his right.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure. Bears are super-cute.



 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Sure. Bears are super-cute.





It's almost like instead of evolving a super brain that nobody uses they evolved speed, strength, stamina and ferocity and use it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should have offered the bear a beer.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The 5th Amendment 2.0, the right to Bear guests.
 
