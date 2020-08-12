 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Even if you use a fake name to post "KILL EM ALL" on a livestream of a protest in late June, it's probably not a good idea to do so. Isn't that right, officer?   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"not reflective of our department"

Yeah, it kinda is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig cops wonder why everyone hates their Nazi guts.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department has been temporarily suspended and transferred

Doubtlessly with pay.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"uh, i thought we were all declaring our favorite metallica album...yeah, that's the ticket!"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why we're marching in the street, asshole.

you are the reason.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: A sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department has been temporarily suspended and transferred

Doubtlessly with pay.


Transferred to internal investigations.  So he will be investigating police crimes?

Bet he doesn't find any.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark ID?
Nevermind, I think I already know.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you don't make sergeant by only wanting to kill SOME of 'em.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you give a person anonymity, you find out what they're really like.

We've had the internet for decades now; why are there still people who don't understand this?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blockade last little more than an hour and most left before CSPD officers responded.

Blocking an Interstate highway in the middle of a city, and it took the PD an hour to respond? I guess I shouldn't be surprised.

Shostie: A sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department has been temporarily suspended and transferred

Doubtlessly with pay.


FTFA: The sergeant was penalized with a 40-hour suspension and loss of more than $2,000 in wages, plus removal from his specialized unit
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gets a vacation and gets to keep his job.

Sounds like a department that needs some defunding.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service."

Okay, then let's have a look at his personnel records, eh?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to Evolve Humanity: Anyone someone applies to become a police officer, write down their name, age, and place of birth... and then send box of condoms back in time to their parents.  Oh, and the spermicide is liquified mustard gas.  Just so that we don't have keep doing it.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and try this, and if you happen to have any job other than cop, you'd be out on your ass faster than you could blink.

Oh, you're a cop? Never mind, we got your back.

That does it. Now I'm seriously on the fence about whether ACAB.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A law enforcement officer posted "KILL EM ALL" urging violence against protesters and all he gets is a temporary leave?!?!?!

Farking pigs.


ACAB
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

midigod: FTFA: The sergeant was penalized with a 40-hour suspension and loss of more than $2,000 in wages, plus removal from his specialized unit


That's overtime. They will have him work several "weekend" or "holiday" shifts and make that right back.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was suspended for getting caught. "You can't say that shiat where the press will hear it!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"not reflective of our department"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like what Camden, NJ did to excise the rot: they fired the entire department and rebuilt from the ground up:

https://www.politico.com/news/magazin​e​/2020/06/12/camden-policing-reforms-31​3750
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: How to Evolve Humanity: Anyone someone applies to become a police officer, write down their name, age, and place of birth... and then send box of condoms back in time to their parents.  Oh, and the spermicide is liquified mustard gas.  Just so that we don't have keep doing it.


So you're saying KILL ALL THEIR PARENTS
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service."

No, what should happen is that every arrest and successful prosecution that this officer has been involved in should be reopened and reexamined. He should be terminated from his job for being mentally unfit to hold the position and, if that's not possible, then limit him to filing papers and don't let him possess a weapon of any sort.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

I agree.  When a police officer endorses murder as punishment for constitutionally protected activities, his entire catalog needs to be opened up for review, with convictions vacated in every case where he was either the arresting officer or delivered testimony.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate police officers being so willing to get behind the protests like this. Nothing like an actual endorsement of the complaint.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

midigod: The blockade last little more than an hour and most left before CSPD officers responded.

Blocking an Interstate highway in the middle of a city, and it took the PD an hour to respond? I guess I shouldn't be surprised.

Shostie: A sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department has been temporarily suspended and transferred

Doubtlessly with pay.

FTFA: The sergeant was penalized with a 40-hour suspension and loss of more than $2,000 in wages, plus removal from his specialized unit


$100k+/year - unless they've applied cop math to the cost of the suspension.
 
sid244
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why do police officers get "put on administrative leave" or "40-hour suspension and loss of more than $2,000 in wages, plus removal from his specialized unit and reassignment to a different position in the department" instead of, I don't know, fired for their actions?

Anyone in any other profession would be terminated for this.  I just find this as a cop out.

/See what I did there?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And in a few weeks he'll be back out there with a weapon and a hate boner for everyone cause he was held accountable somewhat. They are encouraged to act like violent psychopaths because they have no real accountability.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: he was held accountable somewhat


he got his pee pee whacked for inciting to mass murder?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 300x300]

"uh, i thought we were all declaring our favorite metallica album...yeah, that's the ticket!"


Csb:

As a junior high kid I attended a house party with a live band that played Seek and Destroy as their full set, their rendition was like, a few hours long (as I recollect, it's hazy).

Backyard had a fairly elaborate mini-half so we skated the fark out of that while all the serious thrashers moshed it out in the living room; we were too little and quite frankly scared of the long hairs that were wailing on one another..

Pretty cool, I still dig Metallica almost once a day and it almost always invokes half pipe dreams for my back yard.

/need educational conferences to restart so I can build one while the wife is out of town.
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The chief's letter of explanation (definitely not an apology) is absolutely horrendous.  Yes, people were blocking traffic.  Yes, he said something bad, but he's a good guy.  He hasn't murdered anyone, so he has that going for him.  Which is nice.

Why don't we hear from him?  Why did he feel he had to make his poor comments under a false name?  Why does his choice of music have anything to do with this?  Is the officer taking any medication for his anxiety?  Does he still stand by calling BLM terrorists?  So people who go against the morals and standards of the United States is a terrorist?  How about killing innocent people while in a power of trust?  Would that be considered terroristic?  Does he have a hero complex?  He refers to himself as a hero.  Why did you pay for Privacy for Cops, a service that removes your information from the internet?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does the chief actually expect anyone to believe it was a "single act" rather than "the time he got caught"?  Who wants to bet this dude's disciplinary file is full of abuse of power/excessive force complaints, probably domestic abuse complaints which were swept under the rug, and probably a few failed drug tests as well?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service.

"Yeah - don't judge this cop by the single act you know about! Judge him by all the ones you don't know about, and won't, because this attitude after two decades of service certainly doesn't mean he would've done other shiat earlier, as a younger cop but we've an entire department of folks dedicated to ensuring you never find out about any of that...."
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The sergeant was penalized with a 40-hour suspension and loss of more than $2,000 in wages, plus removal from his specialized unit and reassignment to a different position in the department.

But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Does the chief actually expect anyone to believe it was a "single act" rather than "the time he got caught"?  Who wants to bet this dude's disciplinary file is full of abuse of power/excessive force complaints, probably domestic abuse complaints which were swept under the rug, and probably a few failed drug tests as well?


Exactly. If he was comfortable enough to do this during a live stream, it most likely means he's done something similar before.

There's no such thing as a relaxed first-time criminal.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This bad cop was not punished harshly enough, he should have been fired.   That attitude is unacceptable as a law officer.

This entire country needs to follow Camden's example and fire all the PDs and rebuild them from the ground up with strict new laws and neuter the police Union back to what it's proper job is.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: When you give a person anonymity, you find out what they're really like.

We've had the internet for decades now; why are there still people who don't understand this?


It's the modern in vino veritas.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: GhostOfSavageHenry: he was held accountable somewhat

he got his pee pee whacked for inciting to mass murder?


No, looked like almost nothing more than a paid vacation but from his perspective i'm sure it's the greatest injustice since the dawn of time because reasons.
 
QFarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey Chief.  This wasn't "an error in judgement."  This is what this person believes.  He does not belong in any position of serving the public.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: "not reflective of our department"

Yeah, it kinda is.


Certainly the fact that he's on vacation instead of unemployment reflects on them.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 300x300]

"uh, i thought we were all declaring our favorite metallica album...yeah, that's the ticket!"

Csb:

As a junior high kid I attended a house party with a live band that played Seek and Destroy as their full set, their rendition was like, a few hours long (as I recollect, it's hazy).

Backyard had a fairly elaborate mini-half so we skated the fark out of that while all the serious thrashers moshed it out in the living room; we were too little and quite frankly scared of the long hairs that were wailing on one another..

Pretty cool, I still dig Metallica almost once a day and it almost always invokes half pipe dreams for my back yard.

/need educational conferences to restart so I can build one while the wife is out of town.


Your wife is always watching you, Salmon. Don't even try. Don't care is she's in Australia.

And no, I'm not married. Have been engaged multiple times but no. That's why I still have a motorcycle.
 
Number 216
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: "not reflective of our department"

Yeah, it kinda is.


ESPECIALLY in the springs, the place in CO where people who hate CO live.
 
g.fro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

croesius: "But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service."

Okay, then let's have a look at his personnel records, eh?


Aren't criminals literally judged on a single act?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only in 'Murica would a peace officer who advocate the unprovoked killing of unarmed citizens be allowed to keep their job.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

g.fro: croesius: "But the chief also asked the public not to judge the officer on a single act and to consider Sgt. Wrede's successes during two decades of service."

Okay, then let's have a look at his personnel records, eh?

Aren't criminals literally judged on a single act?


Good f*cking point, you're 100% correct.
 
