(Fox News)   Vegan only club started at a work place. Then someone starts a meat only club at the same work place. That's when the fun started   (foxnews.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet the bathrooms there are a battleground of horrible smells and noises.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're now having news articles about Reddit threads.  Okay, Ragnarok, take me now.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pueblonative: We're now having news articles about Reddit threads.  Okay, Ragnarok, take me now.


Now?

This sh*t has been going on for more than a f*cking decade.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, an anonymous user in a Reddit thread said something and it would have been entirely too much effort to track down little details like the name of the company, the name of the man, a representative from the HR department, or anything else based on anything remotely resembling a "fact." The fact that articles like this are allowed to be published by actual news sites is why so many people are so profoundly stupid -- they've become entirely too standard for what we accept as something to discuss as something that actually happened.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it's reddit so people from both sides of the argument were banging OP's mom.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, an anonymous user in a Reddit thread said something and it would have been entirely too much effort to track down little details like the name of the company, the name of the man, a representative from the HR department, or anything else based on anything remotely resembling a "fact." The fact that articles like this are allowed to be published by actual news sites is why so many people are so profoundly stupid -- they've become entirely too standard for what we accept as something to discuss as something that actually happened.


It's Fox News. This was the highest quality of journalism they've ever published.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Glenn Beck fan club missing.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"For every animal you don't eat, I'm going to eat two."
 
Ktonos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seen in break room:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a few things odd about this.

#1. Who wants to be around their co-workers so much that they start a club?

#2. Grow the fark up, work is not high school.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ktonos: Seen in break room:

[Fark user image 500x500]


Came for this, leaving happy.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
they're both assholes

vegans should've welcomed everyone and just had meals that were vegan and maybe meat eaters would be curious and change their diet.  not to mention the pescatarian angle makes it all bullshiat, fish is meat dipshiats

the meat club was only made in reaction to the other club to be dicks, not as an actual thing
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: #2. Grow the fark up, work is not high school.


No one told most people at most jobs.
It really annoys me.
Why even have a job to just act like a high school douchebag
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently, they don't hire adults at this business.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: "But now the woman who started the vegan club "refuses to talk" to him."

Well, that sounds like a net win.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everything posted to the aita subreddit is fake
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

arrogantbastich: I bet the bathrooms there are a battleground of horrible smells and noises.


i worked with a raw vegan far a couple years.  If he was in a stall and you walked in you couldn't stand to be in there for more than a single breath.  also based on the noises he was making he must have been building bricks in his colon.  not sure how that happens with all the fiber he was pounding down.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's start a pizza club, meat or veggie all are welcome. No pineapple.

🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕 🍕

Ah hell, the pineapple can come too!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had a regular customer at a gaming store years ago who was almost a pure carnivore.  Nice guy, but his aversion to green vegetables meant that you could smell his diet emanating from his pores.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would you hire a vegan? How would you expect them to get anything done without them running around constantly bragging about how they're vegan?

/If we're not supposed to eat animals, how come they're made out of meat?
 
