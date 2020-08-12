 Skip to content
(Shropshire Star)   Today's yobs update: trashing flower planters in Shrewsbury. Yobs   (shropshirestar.com) divider line
8
    More: PSA, Shropshire, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Town Council, Flower, Plant sexuality, Shrewsbury Town F.C., town council clerk Helen Ball, town centre  
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Exciting times for Nick Humphreys, senior yob reporter
 
calufrax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No one knows what it's like.... to be a planter... in Shrewsbury... with hooligans...
 
sandbar67
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd hate to be a dustbin in Shaftesbury tonight
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These are your children.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't that one town over from Shelbyville?
 
alicechaos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
what is a yob?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yob's  in play !!

Yay
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The town council needs to come down hard on these YOBs.


For the greater good.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

