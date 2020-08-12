 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Buried lede: They're having contests in Sturgis to see who can sneeze the furthest   (yahoo.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A quarter of a million people from all over the country. Just what we need in the middle of an out-of-control pandemic.

Dumb farking plague rats.

Fark user imageView Full Size


On the other hand,
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe we can get some of their stuff.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A sneeze distance contest?

Even in a normal year, that sounds really stupid.  This year, it's psychotic.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh yeah.  This is going to be a super spreader event.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And in two weeks no one will be able to figure out why COVID hotspots have popped up in the 30 largest cities across the Midwest.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet they're even sharing straws when they do a bump.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kinda want a nice bagger
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They really don't need helmets.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing of value will be lost.

But it's a shame they'll kill innocents in the process.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Extended the rally for three or four weeks, minimum.  Nobody leaves.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buried lede? More like buried biker, amirite?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All across the country THAT SCENE from Easy Rider where the 2nd Amendment metes out pickup trucker justice will pop into consciousness.  Might just be time to put a tarp over that two wheeler until there's a vaccine, wouldn't want anything to happen to an innocent biker who just rides with other accountants on the weekend.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*thinks of old Yahoo! commercial jingle*

AH-CHOOOOHOOHOOOO
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A good illustration of being the one, responsible person in a sea pool of COVIDiots:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is f****** horrible and honestly why is it being allowed? People I know from other countries are looking at this in horror. They're predicting that this is the end, this is the super spreader event from the center of the country that is going to take down the United States like a giant evil spider.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Divided States of Freedom Leper Colony

/fark you assholes
 
jbtilley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They didn't want to sacrifice by skipping their bike rally one year so all the rest of us are going to have to sacrifice that much more for that much longer.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well at least they're all young and in good shape.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder what would have happened if the local businesses and people who did not want this to take place had just "taken vacation" for this two week period.  Sorry, no restaurants, no motels, no gas stations, no bars.  How long would the party have lasted if the partiers had no place to go?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That seems like a Crash Test Dummies lyric.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When someone tells you that no one they know had it, they're telling you that they live in a backwater.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
screw a distance contest...  they should form teams and play sneeze tag. 
as long as, as mentioned above, they extend the rally a couple more weeks and not let anyone leave.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quite a lot of those fat idiots will be riding, real soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It probably isn't quite as much fun as your brum-brum machines, though.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Converse said he enjoys the "refreshing" camaraderie at the rally, where attendees "love our country, love our flag, and love our president. From my perspective, I feel that Sturgis is like America used to be," he said

No. America used to be respected, used to inspire other countries with how great they could be.

Your beloved President has undone that almost completely.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They're bikers. They'd just break in to everything and loot the place empty.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stupid spoiled children. i spit on them
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Are you  assuming the local residents own these businesses and that no enterprising hedge fund, foreign government, or state politician would buy up the whole town for that gold mine that happens once a year?
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I shouldn't have to stay home just because you might get sick" or DIE. So much selfishness and ignorance.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

No problem. Leave them full of poisoned food and drink.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the unfortunate thing for those businesses is that this rally accounts for a BIG chunk of their yearly income.  2 weeks off isn't 4% of their income, it could be closer to 40% in some cases.  it's worse than that if the rest of the year is slow.

i would blame them less for staying open than i would the crowd showing up and being assholes about 'Rona
 
ssa5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Event like this makes me think that maybe we need another 10-20 million dead. I only wish a virus would be discovered that targeted high levels of cognitive dissonance, or went after low intelligence conspiracy minded twats. Need some way for nature to weed out the dumb.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who knows? Maybe the virus will mistake the Sturgis rally for an Antifa rally and bypass it as well, being so selective and all...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'From my perspective, I feel that Sturgis is like America used to be," he said. "I could go up to anyone around me, I've never met them before, and say 'Hey, I need an extension cord, you got any?' and they'll fall over to get something for me.'

Let's edit that:  "I could go up to anyone around me, I've never met them before, and say 'Hey, I need medical treatment, could you contribute a small amount of money instead of sending it to a major conglomerate insurance company?' and they'll fall over to give a little to help with the expense."  Nope, that'd be a bridge too far -- socialism!  Extension cords for everyone, healthcare for no one!

This outlook (even pre-pandemic) is so frustrating.  They're longing for some yesteryear that probably didn't even exist as they imagine it.  "Yeah, life was just perfect when I could run across the street and borrow a cup of sugar from June Cleaver.  Now if I try that, some gang of vaguely ethnic kids will try to shoot me, and if they don't get me then a Democrat will fine me for not using the crosswalk."
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

At most of those rallies people were masks.
 
Jurodan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mmm. Wonder how many will be attending next year? Golden goose, etc.
 
