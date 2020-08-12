 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Extremely serious" train derailment in Scotland, as opposed to the usual relatively-benign train derailment   (cnn.com) divider line
Great_Milenko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Passenger or freight?
 
doremifaq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess jovial train derailment would be more of an Ireland thing?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, I've seen trains simply go off the rails and tip over without much damage to the train itself... although the rails and ties usually get pretty jacked up.

When you see what appears to be plumes of diesel smoke billowing out at a rate like that... yeah, I'd upgrade my concern to extremely serious.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
there are hundreds of derailments a day, most of them are mundane and not serious.  toss a few blocks under the wheel and pull the car back onto the tracks.  seen it a dozen times myself.  the an extremely serious derailment is one that involves loss of life typically.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
erll, hopefully everyone involved chose life.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Passenger or freight?


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-​n​orth-east-orkney-shetland-53751678

Per BBC, a passenger train.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

doremifaq: I guess jovial train derailment would be more of an Ireland thing?


Jovial Train Derailment is my kazoo-based Helmet cover band.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A train derailed by me a couple months ago.  It was going slow so nothing really happened.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Passenger or freight?


0638 service to Glasgow Queen Street, from other links. Passenger, as the number of ambulances suggests.

There was a big storm overnight, woke me up at 0645 absolutely chucking down with rain, and the thunder and lightning was scaring my dogs. Some parts of the city quite near me flooded, there's a good compilation video from the local paper here.

Stonehaven itself is a village ~15 miles south of Aberdeen.

I was wondering if this derailment was just caused by flooding, but it seems there was a landslip caused by the rain.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: erll, hopefully everyone involved chose life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Passenger or freight?


Passenger, according to the BBC.
The train was made up of two locomotives - at the front and back - and four carriages.
It is understood that the front locomotive and three passenger carriages have left the track and are now sitting on an embankment
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Info so far;
Location is approximately here - https://goo.gl/maps/SsVshujPFoWsuKj​u6
One person reported dead, reportedly the driver, several injured, something is on fire
Involved was a passenger train, a class 37 with mark 3 coaching stock and reports are that 3 carriages have derailed.
Early reports say it was due to a landslide, there has been extremely heavy rainfall in the area.
 
ds_4815
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: Info so far;
Location is approximately here - https://goo.gl/maps/SsVshujPFoWsuKju​6
One person reported dead, reportedly the driver, several injured, something is on fire
Involved was a passenger train, a class 37 with mark 3 coaching stock and reports are that 3 carriages have derailed.
Early reports say it was due to a landslide, there has been extremely heavy rainfall in the area.


Railtour, maybe? Honestly thought they had retired them.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was going to say I hope everyone is ok, but unfortunately from the link Xai posted that's not the case.  Let's hope with the fire things don't get worse.

I hope the train wasn't as crowded as it usually is. With the additional coronavirus restrictions in Aberdeen, there probably aren't as many people commuting to Glasgow as usual.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ds_4815: Xai: Info so far;
Location is approximately here - https://goo.gl/maps/SsVshujPFoWsuKju​6
One person reported dead, reportedly the driver, several injured, something is on fire
Involved was a passenger train, a class 37 with mark 3 coaching stock and reports are that 3 carriages have derailed.
Early reports say it was due to a landslide, there has been extremely heavy rainfall in the area.

Railtour, maybe? Honestly thought they had retired them.


standard scotrail service, the 37's are cleared on virtually every route in the UK so it makes it very cheap to adopt them.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I was going to say I hope everyone is ok, but unfortunately from the link Xai posted that's not the case.  Let's hope with the fire things don't get worse.

I hope the train wasn't as crowded as it usually is. With the additional coronavirus restrictions in Aberdeen, there probably aren't as many people commuting to Glasgow as usual.


apparently a total of 12 passengers plus at least 2 staff. It was an early morning service.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hogwarts train probably got attacked by dementors again.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone started playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes and the engineer couldn't take any more of it.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is looking like it may be the deadliest rail accident in the UK since 6 November 2004 when a man parked a car on a level crossing and derailed a train, another class 43 HST

This is a bad day.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xai: apparently a total of 12 passengers plus at least 2 staff. It was an early morning service.

I hope the train wasn't as crowded as it usually is. With the additional coronavirus restrictions in Aberdeen, there probably aren't as many people commuting to Glasgow as usual.

apparently a total of 12 passengers plus at least 2 staff. It was an early morning service.


12 passengers in three railcars is a sparsely attended service even at that hour.  This accident could have been much worse.
 
yms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hope nobody kilt.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, so they departed and encountered a landslide, they then turned around and headed back to stonehaven and on the way back encountered another new landslide that had happened behind them, which caused the derailment.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stoneha​v​en_derailment
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where these the last thing heard in the cab?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: Damn, so they departed and encountered a landslide, they then turned around and headed back to stonehaven and on the way back encountered another new landslide that had happened behind them, which caused the derailment.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stonehav​en_derailment

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stonehav​en_derailment


The train is literally still burning; how the hell can the wikipedia article on it even be written, let alone accurate?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Wanted for questioning...
[Fark user image 311x320]


Well he did wall in a train
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NEDM: The train is literally still burning; how the hell can the wikipedia article on it even be written, let alone accurate?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stonehav​en_derailment

The train is literally still burning; how the hell can the wikipedia article on it even be written, let alone accurate?


take all that with a pinch of salt, but i linked that because it has several sources linked which can be handy.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Third Man: 12 passengers in three railcars is a sparsely attended service even at that hour.  This accident could have been much worse.

I hope the train wasn't as crowded as it usually is. With the additional coronavirus restrictions in Aberdeen, there probably aren't as many people commuting to Glasgow as usual.

apparently a total of 12 passengers plus at least 2 staff. It was an early morning service.

12 passengers in three railcars is a sparsely attended service even at that hour.  This accident could have been much worse.


As a driver myself, this is a dark day though. It's always a concern at the back of your mind that something like this could happen.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: As a driver myself, this is a dark day though. It's always a concern at the back of your mind that something like this could happen.

I hope the train wasn't as crowded as it usually is. With the additional coronavirus restrictions in Aberdeen, there probably aren't as many people commuting to Glasgow as usual.

apparently a total of 12 passengers plus at least 2 staff. It was an early morning service.

12 passengers in three railcars is a sparsely attended service even at that hour.  This accident could have been much worse.

As a driver myself, this is a dark day though. It's always a concern at the back of your mind that something like this could happen.


I can understand.  That must be a scary feeling, knowing that something out of your control like this can happen.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's nae gonna ga awae by wishing it tae.  Nae lik Boris.
 
