(Yahoo)   This man who had a painful three month long erection from a botched nose job appears to be complaining about it, but the pictures tell a different story   (au.lifestyle.yahoo.com) divider line
47
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like one of those robots off the movie Surrogates

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a knob end before the surgery. This just finished the look off.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he looks like if vanilla ice was turned into an anime character
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The state of him!
 
Mattix [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
clubdeescritura.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nose job?
https://www.oglaf.com/wedders/
*comic, but very much NSFW*
 
ybishop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So only if I've taken the medication?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If a Ken doll had equipment, this would be him.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wut
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That must be hard on him.
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't need to see this this morning.
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dude looks like he should be rolling with Jotaro Kujo and co

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look up "attention whore" and his pic will pop up
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a blogger and TV personality from Zagreb, Croatia, underwent rhinoplasty surgery in Iran in 2017.

From Detroit. Ex-boxer. His real name was Joey Chicago.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those breast implants...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WGJ: I didn't need to see this this morning.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, I would like to leave this uncanny valley right now.
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Dr's on "Botched" always say don't travel for plastic surgery.........but then again a guy complaining about a 3 month hard on......please most men wish for that first if they had a "Geni"!!!!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How long was it?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On his quest to resemble a male Bratz doll

I guess I can't knock someone for following their dream.

Also, it's nice to see that you can get Smucker's jelly in Croatia.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: How long was it?


Three months. Pay attention!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So that's what Vanilla Ice looks like in 4K.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently he had eyebrow implants done too
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I survived with my head up high

yeah, it was up high for 3 months
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like the nose job was botched too.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every time I lie about my dick, my nose grows.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Insain2: The Dr's on "Botched" always say don't travel for plastic surgery.........but then again a guy complaining about a 3 month hard on......please most men wish for that first if they had a "Geni"!!!!


Iran actually does tons of nose jobs. They might actually be pretty good at them.

The people who travel for them usually make the error not so much of travelling, but of travelling to get a cheap one.
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Every time I lie about my dick, my nose grows.


Have you tried lying about your nose?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A guy gets a priapism and doesn't know what to do. So he goes to a local pharmacy to ask the pharmacist if he has anything that will help. He walks in and sees 2 middle aged women. He asks to speak to the pharmacist and they tell him they are both pharmacists and they own the store. He is embarrassed but needs help. So he pulls down his pants and says it has been hard for 4 hours and asks what they can give him for that? They confer for a few minutes and tell him "Half the business and $10,000 in cash."
 
Veloram
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he looks fake
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Callous: crumblecat: Every time I lie about my dick, my nose grows.

Have you tried lying about your nose?


...it didn't turn out well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walter Shandy approves.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Nose job?
https://www.oglaf.com/wedders/
*comic, but very much NSFW*


Is this the one that's done by a Farker?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Looks like the nose job was botched too.


Everything about his face looks botched.  Why is it that plastic surgery almost always makes people look uglier afterwards?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: MythDragon: Nose job?
https://www.oglaf.com/wedders/
*comic, but very much NSFW*

Is this the one that's done by a Farker?


You're thinking of Ghastly.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The vomeronasal circuit is no farking joke.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On his quest to resemble a male Bratz doll, Neven Ciganovic, a blogger and TV personality from Zagreb, Croatia, underwent rhinoplasty surgery in Iran in 2017.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear god I thought that was a picture of a Real Doll.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The vomeronasal circuit is no farking joke.


Come to think of it, damage to the vomeronasal circuit may be a contributing factor to the post-acute Covid impotence that so many are experiencing yet almost no one in the medical community is talking about.  At least not publicly.  You'd think a just a flu that caused lasting male reproductive harm would generate at least a shark attacks' worth of coverage, but nope... radio silence.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His "before" pic sort of resembles Prince.  He should have stuck with that face.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He looks like that on purpose?
 
