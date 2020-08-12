 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   What is Florida Man up to these days? How about driving drunk on a lawnmower on the highway?   (local21news.com) divider line
    Florida, Florida man, lawnmower, highway  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I swear I see a story like this at least once a year. Not always Florida, either.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah know ma rights!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like this is something new?  Daily occurrence in the Sunshine State.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Wednesday then.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to watch. Not happy, not crazy, not belligerent. Just sort of resigned. That's what crippling alcoholism looks like.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He reminds me of the guy who told the reporter that the protests will stop if he gets some good pussy.
 
wjllope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many roads must a man mow down...
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FLA is sadly late to this party.
TN tho...
2005:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNPxI​i​bhcKY

2010:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFpIj​3​a-QeE

Hell... after looking this is common among the whiter trash
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Sad to watch. Not happy, not crazy, not belligerent. Just sort of resigned. That's what crippling alcoholism looks like.


So what is their Fark handle?


/might resemble that remark
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Ah know ma rights!


I see you are a person of culture...

Steve's Drunk and High DUI at Work (Arrested on Scissor Lift)
Youtube 9Z1YasXkQyM
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
