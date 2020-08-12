 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   A vaccine may be months away, but we will have COVID-19 antibody drugs before that   (fox43.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 8:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl+F llama: 0

Sigh.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see? The hoax is going away? It'll magically disappear, just like the great orange muffin promised.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.

Until then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Ctrl+F llama: 0

Sigh.


Glad to see I'm not the only one.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



The big fear: Antibodies may do the opposite of what's hoped and actually enhance the virus's ability to get into cells or stimulate the immune system in a way that makes people sicker. It's a theoretical concern that hasn't been seen in testing so far, but large, definitive experiments are needed to prove safety.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So a treatment before the vaccine.  Sounds nice and I am crossing my fingers for it to be successful.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they work, these drugs are going to be expensive. Really expensive.

Antibody based therapies tend to be costly.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hate to keep being negative, but isnt that how you get drug resistant strains?

/needs coffee
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: I hate to keep being negative, but isnt that how you get drug resistant strains?

/needs coffee


Yeah it's not easy being a realist right now.

https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/​c​oronavirus-could-become-resistant-to-c​ovid-drug-remdesivir-study-says/ar-BB1​6BkVa
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ansius: If they work, these drugs are going to be expensive. Really expensive.

Antibody based therapies tend to be costly.


Yuup, and they tend to strip the immune systems away from the people who have the antibodies, and those folks tend to be the poorest people in America.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.