 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man forces himself through Wendy's drive-thru window, and you've already guessed the state   (wfla.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Police, 26-year-old Kelvin Barnes, fast-food restaurant, Hillsborough County, Florida, sheriff's office, Fast food, Constable, surveillance video  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 10:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was looking for the beef?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't failure to FLORIDA tag a misdemeanor around here?
 
djrfark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kanye reallly went off the deep end this time.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Isn't failure to FLORIDA tag a misdemeanor around here?


Civil infraction. Like a parking ticket.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Penalty, 10 posting points, obvious tag does not override Florida tag.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
wfla.comView Full Size

"Paging Mr. Herman..."
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No wonder why........
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Isn't failure to FLORIDA tag a misdemeanor around here?


Maybe if the state is obvious, the obvious tag is apropos.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing they filed petit theft charges
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Isn't failure to FLORIDA tag a misdemeanor around here?


And in Florida, that's a death sentence.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Isn't failure to FLORIDA tag a misdemeanor around here?


I will alert the admins to this heinous infraction. If I feel like it. Later maybe.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just about any state with a major city?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"They go over the top over something simple," said Reinaldo Vega, who lives nearby. "There's no reason go to over the top for something simple. If you have love in your heart, that's all you need."

Was that like a cut-and-paste gone bad? That paragraph had absolutely nothing to do with the article.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ohio?????

/ it is where they were founded
// and headquartered
/// not everything can be Flow-ray-duh.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.