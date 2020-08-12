 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Colorado Park Rangers: Please don't feed pizza to moose   (kdvr.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Clear Creek County, Colorado, Food, Golden, Colorado, Clear Creek, Clear Creek Trail, Ranger Ben Stanley, Wildlife, Park rangers  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's how you get a sister bitten.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...unless you also give them some beer.  Can't have pizza without beer.
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mooses?  meese?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stanley was on patrol Sunday in the area of Clear Creek Canyon when he stopped to ask several vehicles parked along the highway to move to a safer spot. He says in a nearby picnic area there were about a dozen people crowded around a young moose.

Farking city-types, screwing things up in my stomping grounds. Go home.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose out front told me he like pizza.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A m00se once bit my Sicilian.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He'd take a slice.......
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about squirrel?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose must have gotten tired of muffins
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're beautiful to look at ..."

Yes, the majestic moose. The animal god threw together from leftover deer and cow parts.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It starts with pizza, and soon escalates to them demanding tree-fiddy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before you feed a Moose pizza, consider their 4.6 - 6.9 foot shoulder height

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wyldkard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Møøse färts can be pretti nasti...
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But what if she likes pizza?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OMG where is eggfool?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DrupyDrawrs: mooses?  meese?


How about a chocolate mousse mouse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klockwork218 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DrupyDrawrs: mooses?  meese?


Moosen!

Brian Regan-Stupid In School
Youtube QWzYaZDK6Is
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.